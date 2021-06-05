US lawmakers hail move to send COVID-19 vaccines to India, other countries

(Image: AFP)

Top American lawmakers on Friday applauded the Biden Administration for its decision to distribute 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India and other countries.

I applaud the Biden Administration's commitment to getting COVID-19 vaccines to countries that need them most, Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus said.

As Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, I believe this is an excellent opportunity to help India respond to their current, dangerous surge, Cornyn said in a tweet.

In a tweet, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said as India fights its COVID-19 crisis, it's important to continue to share extra US vaccines to help its friend and important ally.

A return to normalcy and an eventual end to this brutal pandemic will require some global cooperation, Hyde-Smith said.

Congressman Dwight Evans said he supports Biden's plan to send vaccine doses to India and other countries.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who was recently engaged in discussions with the Indian-American community in Houston over the devastating COVID-19 conditions in India, applauded Biden for the step.

The Democratic Congresswoman from Texas urged Biden to increase vaccines and medical equipment to be sent to India as soon as possible, including providing any necessary waivers that did not happen in the last administration.

India is a close friend and our strategic partner. As India had assisted the US during America's pandemic last year, I urge the Biden Administration to add to its very positive efforts to immediately send surplus vaccines and supplies to India to deal with the devastation of COVID-19 in India, Jackson-Lee said.

We are all grateful for the vaccines the current administration has already delivered, and thanks again to our local Indian American leaders!, she said. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, a member of the Indian-American Caucus, urged President Biden to take the necessary steps to address the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India.

Medical supplies and surplus vaccines are needed to get this virus under control across the globe, he said.