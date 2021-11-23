MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

UP Assembly Polls: SP, RLD seal alliance, formal announcement soon

SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary had a meeting in Lucknow where the seat-sharing formula was discussed and reportedly, finalised.

Gulam Jeelani
November 23, 2021 / 09:37 PM IST
SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary shake hands on November 23, 2021. (PC-Twitter/@yadavakhilesh)

SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary shake hands on November 23, 2021. (PC-Twitter/@yadavakhilesh)


The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on November 23 sealed a poll alliance ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh scheduled early next year.

SP president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary had a meeting in Lucknow where the seat-sharing formula was discussed and reportedly, finalised.

ALSO READ: In-Depth | UP elections 2022: Is BJP on strong ground to retain power in India's most bellwether state? 

A final announcement would be announced soon, leaders from both parties said. Both the leaders shared the pictures of the meeting from their twitter handles.

"Towards the change with Jayant Chaudhary, Yadav said in Hindi. Chaudhary also tweeted saying, " Badhtay Kadam (stepping forward)."

Close

Related stories

SP is the principal opposition party in Uttar Pradesh while RLD is the regional powerhouse in the western region of the poll-bound state. 

Sources said RLD is likely to contest 35-40 seats, mostly in western Uttar Pradesh, in alliance with the SP. UP has 403 assembly seats.

"The alliance will be announced formally soon," an RLD leader said.

Of about 100 seats in Western UP, the BJP won 76 in 2017 assembly polls. RLD had won one seat.

The SP-RLD alliance was expected since the two parties have been contesting elections together for quite some time now. The two parties have contested all assembly and Lok Sabha by-election together since 2017 UP assembly polls.

The SP has already announced an alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s eastern UP-based Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and a few small parties, including the Mahan Dal.
Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 12 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Jayant Chaudhary #Rashtriya Lok Dal #Samajwadi Party #UP Assembly Polls 2022
first published: Nov 23, 2021 07:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.