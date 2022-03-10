English
    March 10, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

    UP Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP rides pro-incumbency wave; Yogi Adityanath returns as UP CM for 2nd time in historic mandate

    UP Assembly Elections Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh is considered to be the most bellwether state, as its outcome may determine the voter sentiment ahead of the 2024 general elections.

    UP Assembly Elections Result 2022 Live Updates:  The ruling BJP is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh in a historic win, with poll trends showing the party alliance could seal nearly 300 seats against its nearest rival Samajwadi Party. Contesting his first assembly election, target="_blank">Yogi Adityanath is set for a second term in Uttar Pradesh, the first time in almost 37 years that the state has voted back a ruling party.

    The counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh began on March 10 with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all centres. This included the central police forces, provincial armed constabulary and the state police. Police said 250 CAPF companies have been deployed. A CAPF company usually has around 70-80 personnel.

    As many as 625 gazetted officers of the UP Police, 1,807 inspectors, 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been deployed, the officials added. The model code of conduct for the elections had come into force on January 8.

    The results for UP elections along with four other states including Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab are being declared today. The counting of votes began at 8 am in these states following COVID-19 guidelines.

    Polling in UP was held in seven phases with the last leg on March 7. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results are being recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs).

    The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, which fought this election in alliance with RLD, will increase its 2017 tally of 47 and win anywhere between 71 and 165 seats this time, well short of coming to power, the surveys said. The Bahujan Samaj Party will get 3-14 seats while the Congress will not get more than nine seats, according to the surveys.

    Uttar Pradesh is considered to be the most bellwether state, as its outcome may determine the voter sentiment ahead of the 2024 general elections. UP sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha - the most of any states across the country.

    In the last assembly polls, the BJP had secured a win with a three-fourth majority, with firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath being later announced as the chief minister.

    • March 10, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

    • March 10, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | SP chief Akhliesh Yadav leads by over 52,000 votes in Karhal against BJP's Prof SP Singh Baghel 


      In Karhal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhliesh Yadav is leading against BJP's Prof SP Singh Baghel by 52,950 votes. The counting of votes are in progress.

    • March 10, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST

      UP Election Results 2022 | BJP spreading rumours, will form govt in Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party

      The Samajwadi Party on Thursday alleged that the ruling BJP is spreading rumours of its victory in the UP Assembly polls and claimed that after the declaration of the final results, it will form next government in the state.

      The BJP alliance, as per latest trends is leading in 264 seats while the SP combine is ahead on 133 seats.

      When asked about BJP men celebrating their victory, SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel said, "Till now, only 50 per cent counting is over. By celebrating, the BJP is spreading rumours.”


      More HERE

    • March 10, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | SP's Shivpal Singh Yadav leads by near 80,000 votes in Jaswantnagar against BJP's Vivek Shakya


      In Jaswantnagar, Samajwadi Party's candidate Shivpal Singh Yadav is leading against BJP's Vivek Shakya by 79868 votes. The counting of votes are in progress. 

    • March 10, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | SP's Dr Pallavi Patel leads by 1330 votes in Sirathu against BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya


      In Sirathu, Samajwadi Party's candidate Dr Pallavi Patel is leading against BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya by 1330 votes. The counting of votes are in progress. 

    • March 10, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | 'Humbly accept the verdict': Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat 

      Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has conceded defeat in the assembly elections. The party, in Uttar Pradesh, is expected to be reduced to three constituencies, as per the trends available so far.

      "Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate.My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication.We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India," Gandhi tweeted.

    • March 10, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: ''Bulldozer a symbol of uprooting mafias, criminals'': Anurag Thakur
      Union minister Anurag Thakur credited BJP's victory in today's poll-bound states to the efforts of party workers. ''This wouldn't have been possible without the hardwork of our party workers. Bulldozer has become a symbol of uprooting mafias and criminals. We'll further implement PM Modi's welfare policies in UP,'' said Anurag Thakur.

    • March 10, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: ''Public mood set for development; win of Modi-Yogi double-engine govt'', says BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi in Prayagraj

    • March 10, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav likely to win Karhal, leads by over 37,000 votes
      In Karhal, Samajwadi Party's candidate Akhilesh Yadav is leading against BJP's Prof SP Singh Baghel by 37,443. The counting of votes are in progress. Contestants were SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav, BJP's SP Singh Baghel and BSP's Kuladip Narayan. Akhilesh Yadav is said to have chosen this constituency because it is a party stronghold and also because it falls in west UP, where there is a simmering discontent over the farm laws. Read More
       

    • March 10, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: BJP+ ahead in 264 seats, SP-led alliance in 134
      The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance is ahead in 264 seats, as per the latest numbers shared by the Election Commission. The saffron party has won 3 constituencies and is leading in 240 others, its allies - Apna Dal (Soneylal) and Nishad Party are leading in 11 and 7 assembly segments, respectively. The Samajwadi Party is leading in 120 constituencies, and allies Rashtriya Lok Dal and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party are ahead in 10 and 4 seats, respectively.

    • March 10, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit BJP HQ at 6 pm, PM Modi to also arrive, sources told News18

    • March 10, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Abbas Ansari, son of Mau strongman Mukhtar Ansari, leading by over 30,000 votes
      Abbas Ansari, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) candidate and son of jailed strongman Mukhtar Ansari, is leading by over 30,000 votes in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Mau constituency. While the junior Ansari has so far secured 66,948 votes, his nearest rival - BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh - had received 36,946 votes.
       

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

