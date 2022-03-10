UP Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP rides pro-incumbency wave; Yogi Adityanath returns as UP CM for 2nd time in historic mandate

March 10, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

UP Assembly Elections Result 2022 Live Updates: The ruling BJP is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh in a historic win, with poll trends showing the party alliance could seal nearly 300 seats against its nearest rival Samajwadi Party. Contesting his first assembly election, target="_blank">Yogi Adityanath is set for a second term in Uttar Pradesh, the first time in almost 37 years that the state has voted back a ruling party.

The counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh began on March 10 with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all centres. This included the central police forces, provincial armed constabulary and the state police. Police said 250 CAPF companies have been deployed. A CAPF company usually has around 70-80 personnel.

As many as 625 gazetted officers of the UP Police, 1,807 inspectors, 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been deployed, the officials added. The model code of conduct for the elections had come into force on January 8.

The results for UP elections along with four other states including Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab are being declared today. The counting of votes began at 8 am in these states following COVID-19 guidelines.

Polling in UP was held in seven phases with the last leg on March 7. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results are being recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, which fought this election in alliance with RLD, will increase its 2017 tally of 47 and win anywhere between 71 and 165 seats this time, well short of coming to power, the surveys said. The Bahujan Samaj Party will get 3-14 seats while the Congress will not get more than nine seats, according to the surveys.

Uttar Pradesh is considered to be the most bellwether state, as its outcome may determine the voter sentiment ahead of the 2024 general elections. UP sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha - the most of any states across the country.

In the last assembly polls, the BJP had secured a win with a three-fourth majority, with firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath being later announced as the chief minister.