UP Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP rides pro-incumbency wave; Yogi Adityanath returns as UP CM for 2nd time in historic mandate

Follow our comprehensive coverage of the Indian Assembly Elections 2022 Results here
Punjab Assembly Elections Result 2022 LIVE
Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur Assembly Elections Result 2022 LIVE
Also find our Markets LIVE coverage here
UP Assembly Elections Result 2022 Live Updates: The ruling BJP is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh in a historic win, with poll trends showing the party alliance could seal nearly 300 seats against its nearest rival Samajwadi Party. Contesting his first assembly election, target="_blank">Yogi Adityanath is set for a second term in Uttar Pradesh, the first time in almost 37 years that the state has voted back a ruling party.
The counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh began on March 10 with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all centres. This included the central police forces, provincial armed constabulary and the state police. Police said 250 CAPF companies have been deployed. A CAPF company usually has around 70-80 personnel.
As many as 625 gazetted officers of the UP Police, 1,807 inspectors, 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been deployed, the officials added. The model code of conduct for the elections had come into force on January 8.
The results for UP elections along with four other states including Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab are being declared today. The counting of votes began at 8 am in these states following COVID-19 guidelines.
Polling in UP was held in seven phases with the last leg on March 7. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results are being recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs).
The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, which fought this election in alliance with RLD, will increase its 2017 tally of 47 and win anywhere between 71 and 165 seats this time, well short of coming to power, the surveys said. The Bahujan Samaj Party will get 3-14 seats while the Congress will not get more than nine seats, according to the surveys.
Uttar Pradesh is considered to be the most bellwether state, as its outcome may determine the voter sentiment ahead of the 2024 general elections. UP sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha - the most of any states across the country.
In the last assembly polls, the BJP had secured a win with a three-fourth majority, with firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath being later announced as the chief minister.
SP chief Akhliesh Yadav leads by over 52,000 votes in Karhal against BJP's Prof SP Singh Baghel
SP's Shivpal Singh Yadav leads by near 80,000 votes in Jaswantnagar against BJP's Vivek Shakya
SP's Dr Pallavi Patel leads by 1330 votes in Sirathu against BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya
'Humbly accept the verdict': Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav likely to win Karhal, leads by over 37,000 votes
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit BJP HQ at 6 pm, PM Modi to also arrive
Shivpal Singh Yadav likely to retain Jaswantnagar, leads by over 56,000 votes
BJP leads in all 8 assembly seats in Lakhimpur Kheri district against rival SP
BJP's Dhirendra Singh leading in Jewar by more than 20,000 votes
Yogi Adityanath leads BJP presence, ahead by around 30,000 votes in Gorakhpur
Despite Mayawati's pre-poll claims, BSP leading in just three seats in UP
UP state Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu trails from Tamkuhi Raj constituency
UP CM Yogi Adityanath leads in Gorakhpur Urban as BJP set on course to break 37-year jinx
BJP leaders credit PM Modi's governance model, say "new history" is being created in UP
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya trailing by over 1,200 votes from Sirathu constituency
BJP leads in 247 seats; appears set to form government in UP again
SP's Swami Prasad Maurya trails from Fazil Nagar seat against BJP rival Surendra Kumar Kushwaha
SP says early trends 'not authentic', appeals to workers to stay put till counting ends
Senior SP leader Azam Khan leading in Rampur constituency by 4,000 votes
SP takes lead to 119 seats; BSP leads in only 4 constituencies
BJP crosses majority mark in Uttar Pradesh; SP at 2nd position
BJP leads in UP with 301/403 mark so far, as per ECI
BJP's Aditi Singh leading in Rae Bareli constituency: Election Commission
BJP leads in UP with 168/403 mark so far, as per ECI
BJP leads in UP with 82/403 mark so far, as per ECI
BJP's Alka Singh leading from Sandila assembly constituency, show early trends
Counting of votes begin with postal ballots, EVMs to be opened shortly
Section 144 imposed in Varanasi Commissionerate area: DM Varanasi
Counting of votes begin in Uttar Pradesh
Stage set for counting of votes; 3-tier security in place at counting centre
UP Assembly Election Results-Counting of votes to begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh
Exit poll in favour of BJP in Uttar Pradesh
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | SP chief Akhliesh Yadav leads by over 52,000 votes in Karhal against BJP's Prof SP Singh Baghel
In Karhal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhliesh Yadav is leading against BJP's Prof SP Singh Baghel by 52,950 votes. The counting of votes are in progress.
UP Election Results 2022 | BJP spreading rumours, will form govt in Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party
The Samajwadi Party on Thursday alleged that the ruling BJP is spreading rumours of its victory in the UP Assembly polls and claimed that after the declaration of the final results, it will form next government in the state.
The BJP alliance, as per latest trends is leading in 264 seats while the SP combine is ahead on 133 seats.
When asked about BJP men celebrating their victory, SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel said, "Till now, only 50 per cent counting is over. By celebrating, the BJP is spreading rumours.”
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | SP's Shivpal Singh Yadav leads by near 80,000 votes in Jaswantnagar against BJP's Vivek Shakya
In Jaswantnagar, Samajwadi Party's candidate Shivpal Singh Yadav is leading against BJP's Vivek Shakya by 79868 votes. The counting of votes are in progress.
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | SP's Dr Pallavi Patel leads by 1330 votes in Sirathu against BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya
In Sirathu, Samajwadi Party's candidate Dr Pallavi Patel is leading against BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya by 1330 votes. The counting of votes are in progress.
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | 'Humbly accept the verdict': Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has conceded defeat in the assembly elections. The party, in Uttar Pradesh, is expected to be reduced to three constituencies, as per the trends available so far.
"Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate.My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication.We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India," Gandhi tweeted.
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: ''Bulldozer a symbol of uprooting mafias, criminals'': Anurag Thakur
Union minister Anurag Thakur credited BJP's victory in today's poll-bound states to the efforts of party workers. ''This wouldn't have been possible without the hardwork of our party workers. Bulldozer has become a symbol of uprooting mafias and criminals. We'll further implement PM Modi's welfare policies in UP,'' said Anurag Thakur.
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: ''Public mood set for development; win of Modi-Yogi double-engine govt'', says BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi in Prayagraj
Public mood is set for development, this is the win of 'Modi-Yogi' double engine govt. People have voted on the issues of security & infrastructure. After 30 years a same party is forming govt for second time: BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/kp0UdbVsHx— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav likely to win Karhal, leads by over 37,000 votes
In Karhal, Samajwadi Party's candidate Akhilesh Yadav is leading against BJP's Prof SP Singh Baghel by 37,443. The counting of votes are in progress. Contestants were SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav, BJP's SP Singh Baghel and BSP's Kuladip Narayan. Akhilesh Yadav is said to have chosen this constituency because it is a party stronghold and also because it falls in west UP, where there is a simmering discontent over the farm laws. Read More
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: BJP+ ahead in 264 seats, SP-led alliance in 134
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance is ahead in 264 seats, as per the latest numbers shared by the Election Commission. The saffron party has won 3 constituencies and is leading in 240 others, its allies - Apna Dal (Soneylal) and Nishad Party are leading in 11 and 7 assembly segments, respectively. The Samajwadi Party is leading in 120 constituencies, and allies Rashtriya Lok Dal and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party are ahead in 10 and 4 seats, respectively.
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit BJP HQ at 6 pm, PM Modi to also arrive, sources told News18
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Abbas Ansari, son of Mau strongman Mukhtar Ansari, leading by over 30,000 votes
Abbas Ansari, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) candidate and son of jailed strongman Mukhtar Ansari, is leading by over 30,000 votes in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Mau constituency. While the junior Ansari has so far secured 66,948 votes, his nearest rival - BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh - had received 36,946 votes.