    UP Election Results 2022 | BJP spreading rumours, will form govt in Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party

    PTI
    March 10, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
    Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav

    Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav

    The Samajwadi Party on Thursday alleged that the ruling BJP is spreading rumours of its victory in the UP Assembly polls and claimed that after the declaration of the final results, it will form next government in the state.

    The BJP alliance, as per latest trends is leading in 264 seats while the SP combine is ahead on 133 seats.

    When asked about BJP men celebrating their victory, SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel said, "Till now, only 50 per cent counting is over. By celebrating, the BJP is spreading rumours.”

    He alleged that the victory of SP candidates is not declared on the Election Commission website so that rumours could be spread.

    Appealing to party workers, Patel said, "SP workers should not be disheartened and remain there at counting centres. When final results will come, the SP will win and Akhilesh Yadav will become the chief minister.”

    Close

    As per the trends BJP has gained majority and is forming the government again in the state.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be holding a press conference later in the evening at the BJP office.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 04:17 pm
