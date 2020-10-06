Unlock 5.0 rules for Manipur: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ on September 30, allowing more activities to resume outside of containment zones. Most of these relaxations will come into effect from October 15.

Strict lockdown will continue to be imposed in containment zones, the MHA said. Adding to existing relaxations made during the first four stages of ‘Unlock’, the Centre has permitted cinema halls and multiplexes to operate at 50 percent of their seating capacity.

Additionally, states and union territories have been given the free hand to decide if they wish to reopen schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner after October 15. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation. However, online/distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

As of October 5, Manipur's COVID-19 tally stood at 11,855, including 74 deaths.

The Manipur government has allowed schools, colleges, educational institutes and coaching centres to reopen in the state. Separate guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) will be soon issued for the same.

The government has also allowed usage of swimming pools for training of sportspersons, from October 15. All hotels and restaurants have been allowed to reopen.

Cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes will be allowed to reopen with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity. Entertainment parks and similar places will be allowed to open too.

The Manipur government has announced that asymptomatic coronavirus positive patients will be discharged from COVID care centres after 10 days and there would be no retesting before discharge. “Persons will self-isolate at home for further seven days and self-monitor his/her health,” Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, Additional Director and Spokesperson of the state health department said.

Earlier, on September 21, the Manipur government had issued an SOP for those returning by flight. Chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar had said: “All passengers arriving at Imphal should apply to Deputy Commissioner of their home district for an e-pass by indicating their personal and flight details at least two days in advance.”