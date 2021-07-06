Union Cabinet expansion to take place tomorrow at 6 pm

First cabinet reshuffle in the second term of the Narendra Modi government is likely to take place tomorrow evening at 6pm.

Union Cabinet reshuffle/expansion will be taking place on July 7 at 6 pm, News 18 reported. This will be the first cabinet reshuffle in the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

Since last month there have been speculations about a possible union cabinet reshuffle and the Prime Minister has held several rounds of discussion with senior party leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Party Chief Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh. PM Modi has personally reviewed the performance of existing ministers.

Party sources to IANS have claimed that the reshuffle is due and it will happen before the monsoon session of parliament starting from July 19 but it may happen in the next few days. "Cabinet expansion is due to fill up the vaccines and it is believed that it will happen soon this week," reported the news agency.

Given the buzz around the reshuffle, earlier in the day Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Governor of Karnataka as the government also named three other senior BJP leaders for gubernatorial posts in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh, reported PTI.

However, there is no confirmation from the party or the government about the time of possible cabinet reshuffle.

Party functionaries to IANS have claimed that calls were made to several party leaders who are expected to be inducted in the cabinet, to reach Delhi. "Following the direction of party leadership, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia are reaching Delhi today, " it reported.

Sources to IANS have also said that Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is likely to be inducted in Modi cabinet, has cut short his visit to Indore in Madhya Pradesh and is reaching the national capital in evening.

"Earlier Scindia is expected to take on a flight from Indore to Delhi on July 7 at 11 a.m. But after he was asked to reach Delhi at the earliest, Scindia is leaving for Delhi from Indore at 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Before leaving for Delhi, Scindia took blessings at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain," said a BJP leader aware of the Scindia program.

Amid the buzz, a video of former union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Paras went viral in which he is seen buying clothes for his new 'kurta' he is likely to wear in swearing in ceremony.

"Inducting Paras in the cabinet will also clarify BJP's stand that which faction of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has the support of the Prime Minister and the saffron party," a party leader said.

Some BJP MPs eyeing the ministerial berth this time, however, said that they have not received any call from either the Prime Minister office or party. "Appinting a minister is the prerogative of the Prime Minister. I haven't received any call but heard MPs are asked to reach Delhi as soon as possible," a BJP MP said, reported IANS.

Another BJP functionary said that alliance partner Janta Dal United (JD-U) leaders -- R.C.P. Singh and Rajeev Ranjan 'Lallan' are also reaching the national capital. "JD-U who did not join the Modi government in 2019 is likely to get two ministerial berths while the party is asking for three," he said.