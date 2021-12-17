Two-thirds of Delhi's eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Representational image (Reuters)

Of the nearly 1.5 crore people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi, over one crore have received both doses of vaccine, according to government data.

According to the CoWIN portal, over 2.46 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 1,00,20,014 people have received both doses.

Over 1.08 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi on Thursday. Authorities in Northwest Delhi district have administered the maximum number of doses (over 29 lakh) in the capital, followed by Southwest Delhi (28.69 lakh) and West Delhi (26.57 lakh).

Authorities in Northwest Delhi district have administered the maximum number of doses (over 29 lakh) in the capital, followed by Southwest Delhi (28.69 lakh) and West Delhi (26.57 lakh).

In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the authorities have increased the pace of vaccination in Delhi over the last few weeks.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A government official said district authorities have set up special facilities to contact people who are eligible for the second dose but have not taken it.

"We call up such people and ask them to take their second dose immediately," he said. The authorities are also identifying clusters having a low vaccination rate.

"Anganwadi workers, self-help groups and non-government organisations go to such clusters and convince people to get vaccinated," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 10 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the national capital so far and none of them has developed "severe" disease.

He said 40 people are currently admitted to the special facility at the Lok Nayak Hospital for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases. Of these, 38 are Covid-positive. The remaining two are either contacts of the patients or have Covid-like symptoms.