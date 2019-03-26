App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

TV viewers may soon be able to switch service providers without changing set top box

Sharma added that interoperability in a product should not come as an "after thought" but should be in place at the product planning stage itself.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

TV viewers may be able to switch their DTH or cable service providers without changing the set top box (STB) by the end of this year, according to regulator Trai's Chairman R S Sharma.

"Since last two years we have been trying to make STBs interoperable. Large part of problem has been resolved. There are some business challenges (which) remain... we are looking at this to happen by end of this year," Sharma told reporters at an event here Tuesday.

He added that interoperability in a product should not come as an "after thought" but should be in place at the product planning stage itself.

"Open systems are going to be the future. Entire back-end of Aadhaar has been developed on open source software except biometric de-duplication system," Sharma said.

related news

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman released a study on open ecosystem for devices in India, prepared by the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and consultant firm KPMG, which showed that 89 per cent of mobile phones in the country work on open source operating systems.

Sharma cited interoperability as one of the key factors behind the success of the Indian mobile phone industry where no subscriber is required to buy a new phone if he wants to change his service provider.

"Many apps/services are being accessed primarily on smartphones now. Prevalence of the Open OS has also facilitated smartphones supporting multi-lingual capabilities and also led to the enhancement of the Skill India program by the government," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

The report found that Open OS mobile operating systems have expanded the smartphone market in India by reducing barriers to entry.

According to the study, smartphones sold in India increased from 2 million units in 2009-10 to 117 million units in 2017-18, corresponding with the increase in smartphone makers from seven in 2009 to around 80 in 2018.

India overtook the US to become the second largest mobile phone market in the world in terms of number of units, with the Indian smartphone market growing at a compound annual growth rate of 37 per cent (in value terms) to reach Rs 1.43 lakh crore in 2017.

"Manufacturing of Open OS based handsets is estimated to have created around 550 thousand direct and indirect jobs in India from 2014-2018," the report said.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #RS Sharma #Set Top Box #Telecom Regulatory Authority of India #TRAI

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Dew Made Our Chase Slightly Easier: Dhoni

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho is Best Film

60 Nominations Filed From Five Seats For Phase 2 of Elections in Assam

Denied Ticket, Congress MLA Takes Away 300 Chairs From Party Office

IPL 2019: Chennai Register Comfortable Victory to Maintain Perfect Sta ...

India, Bangladesh to Start Cruise Service Through Sunderbans from Frid ...

More Than Half of Indians Satisfied With Governance, Three Quarters Be ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Announced Best Actress for Raazi

Modi Govt Declines RTI Query Asking for Details of Shaktikanta Das’ ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

General Elections 2019: Facebook rolls out 'Candidate Connect' feature

Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme, explained

Jobs, healthcare, drinking water top priorities for voters: Survey

Boeing fix will prevent repeated activation of anti-stall system

Wall Street lifted by gains in techs, energy

Oil rises to $68 as supply cuts outweigh economic worry

Gold dips as dollar rebounds, risk appetite improves

RBI fines PNB for non-compliance on SWIFT use

Raghuram Rajan raises doubts over Indian economy growing at 7%, says c ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Uttar Pradesh's forest farmers await official recognition, govt benefi ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro with 40 MP Leica camera, in-display fingerprint se ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Miami Open 2019: Debate surrounding Nick Kyrgios' underarm serve finds ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao to soon lock in his next fil ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Gajraj Rao, Aparshakti Khur ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has h ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: MS Dhoni, shane Wa ...

Taimur Ali Khan cookies are here, fans can now literally have a piece ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.