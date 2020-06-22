TS SSC Results 2020 | Telangana Class 10 board exam results out on bse.telangana.gov.in; 100% pass percentage

TS SSC Result 2020 was declared by the Telangana Directorate of Government Education on June 22. The Telangana Class 10 board exam results were released as marks memo, meaning, this time, the students were given grades instead of marks based on their performance in the internal exams.

In a first, all students who had registered for the SSC exams 2020 have passed this year and will be promoted to Class 11 by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education.

All 5.35 lakh TBSE Class 10 students will be able to check their results on the official site Telangana board website at bse.telangana.gov.in under the section ‘TS SSC Grade 2020’.

How to check TBSE Class 10 board exam results 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the state education board at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2. Enter your roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Step 3. Click on the “View Result” tab.

Step 4. Your TS SSC results 2020 will appear on the screen.

In view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the Class 10 board examinations were cancelled by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after being postponed to June 8 at first.

State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has asked all students to their SSC marks memo from their respective schools and inform the authorities immediately if they find any mistake in the grade sheet.