Top-10 most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram: Guess who takes No 1 spot

Actress Priyanka Chopra and cricketer Virat Kohli have over 50 million followers on Instagram, one of them has more fans and takes the top spot in the list. The Indian cricket team captain features in Instagram’s global top-ten highest valued athletes list with a single commercial post reportedly fetching him Rs 1.41 crore. Here’s a list of the top 10 most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram. Followers as of February 2020. (Image: Reuters)