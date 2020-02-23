App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top-10 most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram: Guess who takes No 1 spot

Cricket-crazy India has given it's verdict that even Bollywood takes the back seat, when it comes to fandom. Check out the top-10 most-followed celebrities on Instagram.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Actress Priyanka Chopra and cricketer Virat Kohli have over 50 followers on Instagram, one of them has more fans and takes the top spot in the list. The Indian cricket team captain features in Instagram’s global top-ten highest valued athletes list with a single commercial post reportedly fetching him Rs 1.41 crore. Here’s a list of the top 10 most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

Actress Priyanka Chopra and cricketer Virat Kohli have over 50 million followers on Instagram, one of them has more fans and takes the top spot in the list. The Indian cricket team captain features in Instagram’s global top-ten highest valued athletes list with a single commercial post reportedly fetching him Rs 1.41 crore. Here’s a list of the top 10 most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram. Followers as of February 2020. (Image: Reuters)

No 10 | Anushka Sharma | Follower count: 32.7 Million
2/11

No 10 | Anushka Sharma | Followers: 32.7 million (Image: PTI)

No 9 | Neha Kakkar | Follower count: 32.9 Million. (Image: Twitter)
3/11

No 9 | Neha Kakkar | Followers: 32.9 million (Image: Twitter)

No 8 | Narendra Modi | Follower count: 34.6 Million. (Image: PTI)
4/11

No 8 | Narendra Modi | Followers: 34.6 million (Image: PTI)

No 7 | Akshay Kumar| Follower count: 36.7 Million. (Image: Reuters)
5/11

No 7 | Akshay Kumar | Followers: 36.7 million (Image: Reuters)

No 6 | Jacqueline Fernandez | Follower count: 37.2 Million. (Image: Twitter)
6/11

No 6 | Jacqueline Fernandez | Followers: 37.2 million (Image: Twitter)

No 5 | Shraddha Kapoor | Follower count: 40.6 Million. (Image: Twitter)
7/11

No 5 | Shraddha Kapoor | Followers: 40.6 million (Image: Twitter)

No 4 | Alia Bhatt | Follower count: 43.2 Million . (Image: Twitter)
8/11

No 4 | Alia Bhatt | Followers: 43.2 million (Image: Twitter)

No 3 | Deepika Padukone | Follower count: 44.2 Million. (Image: PTI)
9/11

No 3 | Deepika Padukone | Followers: 44.2 million (Image: PTI)

No 2 | Priyanka Chopra | Follower count: 50 Million. (Image: Twitter)
10/11

No 2 | Priyanka Chopra | Followers: 50 million (Image: Twitter)

No 1 | Virat Kohli | Follower count: 50.2 Million. (Image: PTI)
11/11

No 1 | Virat Kohli | Followers: 50.2 million (Image: PTI)

First Published on Feb 23, 2020 08:24 am

tags #India #Instagram #Slideshow

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.