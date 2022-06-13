English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:OneScore in association with Moneycontrol is hosting a Masterclass and talking about, “How Can the Young Recover from Bad Debt?” on 14-Jun, 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Three cases of BA.4 and 1 of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus found in Mumbai

    The Maharashtra health department said on Monday that three individuals with BA.4 and one with BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus were detected in Mumbai and that all of them had recovered from the infection.

    PTI
    June 13, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    (Image: Reuters)

    Three patients of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus have been found in Mumbai and all of them have already recovered from the infection, the Maharashtra health department said on Monday.

    BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus which had triggered the third wave of the pandemic in the country.

    The health department said a report of civic-run Kasturba Hospital's laboratory confirmed the presence of BA.4 sub-lineage in three patients and BA.5 sub-variant in one patient in the metropolis.Out of the four patients, two were girls aged 11 and two men in the 40 to 60 age group, it said.

    "All these patients have recovered under home isolation," the department stated.
    PTI
    Tags: #BA.4 #BA.5 Omicron #coronavirus #India #mumbai #pandemic
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 07:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.