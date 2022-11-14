The six biggest mistakes on your CV

Applying for a new job requires a CV custom built to impress hiring managers and show off your skills.

Recruiters scan CVs for about seven seconds, according to James Reed, chairman of the recruitment service provider The Reed Group. Brief glances could decide who gets cut from the applicant list, and spelling mistakes are the easiest way to start trimming.

Here are some of the top tips on what to avoid, according to HR experts interviewed by Bloomberg.

How long should a CV be?

Outlining your entire life experience over endless pages is the first mistake you can make. Don’t make your CV too long.

Ideally, it should be between two and three pages. Recruitment provider Hays’s director of permanent appointments, Gaelle Blake, says two and a half is the sweet spot. You can put put everything in but still staying concise.

“Less is more on a CV now because we’ve got LinkedIn,” says Shelley Cane, who works in permanent placements at staffing service Robert Half. She looks over hundreds of CVs a week and says it’s discouraging when you have to scroll through information.

What are the best fonts for CVs?

Using something difficult to read is another bad move. Design can show personality, but those that are hard to read make the process longer, putting off recruiters.

On font, Blake advises using an Arial or Calibri because they are “very simple.” Consensus is you don’t want to irritate the person who stands in the way of you and an interview.

What’s the best CV template or lay out?

Thinking of leading with a running list of all your recent achievements? Think again. Don’t make the mistake of listing them in one block, says Crane. Instead integrate your success into each section, like past work experience and education.

Reed recommends a “classic CV” template, listing employment in reverse chronological order with education underneath. However, there are a few exceptions to the rule — such as recent graduates, people who have large gaps in employment or are changing profession. Then, there’s wiggle room to highlight other aspects of your skill-set.

“Your most recent, current or previous, role is what needs to be at the top and you need to list your successes there,” says Crane. She also recommends including metrics on how you contributed to each place of employment.

Should I include hobbies and interests on my CV?

A little more controversial among out experts, are if you include hobbies and interests. They do, however, have some consensus about everything placed on your CV being intentional and relevant.

Blake, who leans towards including hobbies, says they “can be massively important and relevant” — if used correctly. If you’re unsure, think about whether the hobby lends itself to the job itself before you include it.

What email subject should I use to send my CV?

First, don’t make the mistake of not including a subject line. Double check you have one before you hit send.

Start by flagging that the email is an application and then reference job you’re applying to, advises Crane. If you are trying to just get your name out there among recruiters, she says to make sure to put what field you work in or roles you’re after.

Blake recommends getting to know recruiters in your field first before sending off emails. This way you learn about roles they are advertising, not you’re not just messaging people out of the blue for jobs that don’t exist. It makes it easier to write the email and subject line, too.

Is a cover letter still needed with a CV?

Cover letters that don’t include relevant info left off the main body of your CV are a mistake, too. Perhaps use it to add a little personality. Otherwise you may want to skip.

Though the advice isn’t universal. Reed says if you want to show you will go the extra mile, it’s okay to send a cover letter even when it’s not specified. But make sure to keep it snappy.

So ensure both your CV and LinkedIn are as up to date as possible to showcase your best self. Most importantly — with every part of the application — keep it concise.