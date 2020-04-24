App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Trusts commences pan India campaign to prevent spread of COVID-19

The campaign '5 Kadam, Corona Mukt Jeevan', ranges from video messages in various local languages, even dialects, short animation videos and infographics to audio messages, and SMS-based messaging, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
TATA Trusts Logo
TATA Trusts Logo

Tata Trusts on Friday said it has started a nationwide community outreach campaign to induce adoption of health practices, as promoted by the government, in rural areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Beginning March 31,  the exercise is expected to have already reached about 1.2 crore people across 21 states, Tata Trusts said in a statement.

The campaign '5 Kadam, Corona Mukt Jeevan', ranges from video messages in various local languages, even dialects, short animation videos and infographics to audio messages, and SMS-based messaging, it added.

Tata Trusts said it has made publicly available through social media about 300 such videos and audio messages, in different languages, and dialects like Dongri, Kumaoni, Ladakhi, Garhwali, Santhali, Mundari, Kutchi (Gujarat) and Koborok (Tripura).  Over 70 celebrities, including Nana Patekar, Harbhajan Singh, Atul Kulkarni and Sonali Kulkarni , have lent their support with video and audio messages, it added.

Further, the Trusts have deployed more than 430 master trainers in these 21 states who in turn have trained a pool of over 8,700 community resource persons (village volunteers) to deliver the message, it said.

"Through existing programmes, volunteers, associate organisations, community radios, village-based public address systems, and use of various internet and communication technologies, the programme is expected to have reached out to about 1.2 crore people till date," Tata Trusts said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Tata trust

