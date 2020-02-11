App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Sky set to hike minimum recharge amount by 150%: Report

The report noted that Tata Sky subscribers are being informed about the latest revision through SMS messages

Carlsen Martin

Tata Sky will raise its minimum recharge to Rs 50, up from the existing Rs 20, from February 11 onwards, according to a report by DreamDTH.

The report noted that while the price hike won’t impact Tata Sky users who use it regularly, it would affect users who opt to use the service for just a day or two.

Firdous Fatima, a Tata Sky representative, told DreamDTH, “We are revising the minimum recharge amount on our platform from the current Rs 20 to Rs 50. Starting February 11, 2020, recharges below Rs 50 wouldn’t be allowed/successful both on Tata Sky platforms as well as via 3rd party apps. In case any subscriber enters an amount less than Rs. 50 and tries to recharge, an appropriate message would be displayed to him on his screen. Recharge wouldn’t proceed in such cases."

Close

The direct-to-home (DTH) service provider would join the ranks of D2h and Airtel Digital TV, who also have a minimum recharge amount of Rs 50.

Dish TV, on the other hand, has the lowest recharge requirement at only Rs 10. The DreamDTH report also claimed that Tata Sky subscribers are being informed about the latest revision through SMS messages.

Last, week Tata Sky discontinued the SD set-top box in favour of offering the HD set-top box as the minimum option for a new customer. However, the Tata Sky HD set-top box is currently priced at Rs 1,399, the same price at which the DTH service provider previously sold its SD set-top box.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:28 pm

