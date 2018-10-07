App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tanushree Dutta files sexual harassment complaint against Nana Patekar

Dutta, in a recent interview had alleged that Patekar had misbehaved with her while filming a song for the 2008 film "Horn Ok Pleasss"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tanushree Dutta on October 6 filed a police complaint against veteran actor Nana Patekar for allegedly sexually harassing her on the sets of a film in 2008, police said.

Dutta, in a recent interview alleged that Patekar had misbehaved with her while filming a song for the 2008 film "Horn Ok Pleasss".

She has filed the complaint at the Oshiwara police station against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sameer Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

According to Dutta's advocate Nitin Satpute, the actor will be giving a statement to the police on October 7.

related news

"We have filed a police complaint, they are investigating the matter and tomorrow (Sunday) they have called her (Dutta) for recording her statement," Satpute told PTI.

He added that a similar complaint had been filed by the actor back in 2008 as well.

In a letter, Dutta said that she lodged her complaint for the registration of FIR under Sections 354, 354 (A), Section 34 and Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

She further said before shooting the song, which was supposed to be a solo song picturised only on her, she had clearly mentioned that she will not enact or perform any lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps.

However, on the forth day of the shoot, Patekar's behaviour was inappropriate as he was grabbing her by the arms and pushing her around on the pretext of teaching her some steps, the complaint said.

"When he was touching me indecently and unnecessary I felt very uncomfortable because of his behaviour, I felt he has outraged my modesty," the letter read.

Dutta even complained to the choreographer, producer and director hoping some action would be taken and everything would be fine.

But to her surprise, new steps were introduced by Acharya, which were intimate and included Patekar touching her inappropriately, she alleged.

The actor said she was being forced and pressurised to do the steps but after she refused, the producer threatened to defame her.

Everyone was taking side of Patekar, she said.

She then called her parents and manager, who questioned Patekar's actions. However, the producer refused to budge and Dutta had no choice but to leave the studio, the complaint said.

On the way out, her car was attacked but with the help of the police she managed to escape from the spot, it added.

We were then taken to the police station and my statement was recorded but not as per the complaint. Many parts of my complaint were deleted, omitted and avoided, she alleged.

She also lodged a complaint with CINTAA in March 2008.

"After the above incident I was under tremendous shock and I suffered psychological trauma and was unable to take work and suffered huge monetary loss in crores," Dutta said in the letter.

Earlier in the day, Patekar, who was shooting for his upcoming film "Housefull 4" in Jodhpur, landed here Saturday.

"I said this ten years ago... a lie is a lie (Dus saal pehle bol chuka hoon, ab jo jhoot hai woh jhoot hai')," Patekar told reporters here Saturday.
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 09:27 am

tags #India #Legal #Nana Patekar #Tanushree Dutta

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.