Tamil Nadu extends lockdown until June 28, widens relaxations: Check details

The lockdown to curb COVID-19 transmission has been extended in Tamil Nadu till June 28, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced. The state government, while extending the curbs, has decided to widen the relaxations in view of the declining caseload and positivity rate.

The districts of Tamil Nadu have been placed under three categories, with those in tier-1 to face maximum restrictions. Significant relaxations have been announced for tier-2 districts, whereas, the curbs are minimum for districts falling under tier-3.

Chennai, along with Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Tiruvalluris, is among the four districts placed under tier-3. In these districts, public transport is set to resume.

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, inter and intra-district non-AC bus services can resume in the above districts. The operators, however, need to ensure that the buses are filled only to 50 percent of the total capacity.

For travelling in auto rikshaw and rental taxis, e-registrations would no longer be needed in the tier-3 districts. Metro rail would also resume operation, with the condition of 50 percent occupancy.

In the above districts, private and government offices can also resume function. The latter would be allowed to operate at 100 percent strength, whereas, the private offices can function with only 50 percent of the staff. Self-employed persons are allowed to commute between 6 am to 7 pm with e-pass.

Under tier-2 category, which includes 23 districts - Sivaganga, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tiruppatur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Villupuram, Vellore, Virudhunagar, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambur, Pudukkotai, Ramanathapuram and Ranipet - the relaxation for public transport and private office resumption has not been granted.

In both tier-2 and tier-3 districts, standalone shops, e-commerce, food parcel delivery, optical stores, mobile repair shops and essential service providers are allowed to operate, as per the timings notified by the district authorities.

In tier-1 districts, which include Coimbatore, Nilgris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, the lockdown would remain strict as only activities categorised as essential would be permitted.

Tamil Nadu was among the states which witnessed a surge in infections in May. The state was hit later by the second wave, as compared to the northern and western states. As per the last update issued by the health department on June 19, Tamil Nadu reported 8,183 new cases and 180 deaths, with a cumultive test positivity rate of 5 percent. The active caseload has dropped to 78,780.