Swachh Metro: Hauz Khas cleanest interchange station; Okhla Sanctuary in elevated category

The Hauz Khas metro station, the deepest in the Delhi Metro network has bagged the award for being the cleanest interchange facility during a fortnight-long sanitation campaign organised on the theme of Swachh Bharat, officials said Tuesday. The campaign 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' which began on September 15 ended Monday.

"Barakhamba Road, Hauz Khas and Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro stations were adjudged as the cleanest underground, interchange and elevated metro stations respectively of the Delhi Metro network, during the 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' campaign," the DMRC said in a statement.

Dwarka Sector 21 and ITO stations were also given consolation prizes for adherence to best cleaning standards.

"As part of the campaign, a series of activities oriented towards raising awareness about the importance of cleanliness were organised across the offices, stations, depots and residential colonies of the Delhi Metro network. "The NCB Colony station site, Ballabhgarh and IICC station site, Dwarka were also awarded as the cleanest construction sites," it said.

The winners of the competition were awarded by DMRC's Managing Director, Mangu Singh at a ceremony held at the Metro Bhawan.

"Cleanliness drives should not be confined to such fortnight-long campaigns only. Rather, maintaining cleanliness should be taken up as an everyday challenge and everyone including metro employees and commuters should work together towards the objective," he said.

As part of the 'Swachhata Hi Sewa' campaign, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) organised a host of other programmes at its premises across the metro network.

Street plays were held at all interchange and other major metro stations along with residential colonies to sensitise people about the importance of cleanliness.

Banners to create awareness about cleanliness were also displayed at stations.

In addition, cleanliness drives were organised at all metro stations, offices, residential colonies and construction sites of the DMRC, it said.