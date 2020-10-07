Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Rhea Chakraborty granted bail by Bombay HC in drugs case

The Bombay High Court on October 7 granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty in the narcotics case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. However, the court rejected her brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea.

Chakraborty received the bail on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

"Rhea [Chakraborty] should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai," the court said.

Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, following three days of questioning and was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. A special court had remanded Chakraborty to 14-day judicial custody, which was later extended.

NCB has alleged that Chakraborty, who was Rajput’s girlfriend, procured drugs for the actor who was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

Recently, an All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team that was re-evaluating Rajput’s post-mortem report, ruled out any foul play in the actor’s death and concluded that he died by suicide. AIIMS doctors termed his death as "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had taken over the probe into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the Rajput's father KK Singh in Patna against Chakraborty and her family.

The central probe agency had said that it has not reached any conclusion in Rajput's death case and that all aspects were under investigation.