Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrested by narcotics bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on September 8 (today) according to News18. The 28-year-old actress will be taken for a medical test.

NCB has arrested Chakraborty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Her brother Showik Chakraborty along with Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others are also in custody under the same act.

Reportedly, she will now be procured before the court, along with three other arrested accused. The agency is likely to file a plea before the court seeking that they need to keep all four in police remand for further questioning.

According to reports,to break the drug cartel her custodial interrogation is needed. Media reports said that the agency has enough evidence against Chakraborty.