Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrested by narcotics bureau

NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Her brother Showik Chakraborty along with Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others are also in custody under the same act.

Moneycontrol News
File image: Rhea Chakraborty
File image: Rhea Chakraborty

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on September 8 (today) according to News18. The 28-year-old actress will be taken for a medical test.

NCB has arrested Chakraborty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Her brother Showik Chakraborty along with Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others are also in custody under the same act.

Reportedly, she will now be procured before the court, along with three other arrested accused. The agency is likely to file a plea before the court seeking that they need to keep all four in police remand for further questioning.

According to reports,to break the drug cartel her custodial interrogation is needed. Media reports said that the agency has enough evidence against Chakraborty.

Earlier today, The Mumbai Police had registered a first information report filed by Chakraborty against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh, and Dr Tarun Kumar of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, in connection with the investigation into the actor’s death, reported Hindustan Times.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Narcotics Control Bureau #Rhea Chakraborty #Sushant Singh Rajput

