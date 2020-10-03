172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sushant-singh-rajputs-death-a-case-of-hanging-and-death-by-suicide-aiims-medical-board-5919071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'a case of hanging and death by suicide': AIIMS medical board

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling".

PTI
Image: Instagram/@sushantsinghrajput
Image: Instagram/@sushantsinghrajput

The AIIMS' medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide," the premier institute's forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on October 3.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling", with Dr Gupta saying the panel did not find any trace of poison and drugs in the viscera.

"It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. We have submitted our conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," Dr Gupta, who is also the chairman of the forensic medical board, said.

There was no injury on the body other than that of hanging. Also, there was no mark of struggle and scuffle. The ligature mark on the neck was consistent with hanging, he said.

The doctors' panel did not find any trace of poison and drugs in the viscera, Dr Gupta told PTI, but refused to divulge any further details stating the case is subjudice.

Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed 'Kai Po Che' seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

Earlier this week, the central probe agency had said that it has not reached any conclusion in Rajput's death case and that all aspects were under investigation.
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 08:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sushant Singh Rajput

