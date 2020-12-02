Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty top Yahoo's most searched celebrities of 2020 list; check full list here

Despite getting dethroned from the top spot of Most Searched Personality of 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained the number one position in Top Newsmakers of 2020 category. Sushant Singh Rajput and his partner Rhea Chakraborty jointly occupied the second spot, followed by Rahul Gandhi at number three

Sushant Singh Raput (Image: PTI)

Deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has topped Yahoo’s annual list of most searched celebrities in the year 2020.

This is the first time since 2017 that someone other than Prime Minister Modi topped the list.

Notably, despite getting dethroned from the top spot of Most Searched Personality of 2020, the prime minister retained the number one position in Top Newsmakers of 2020 category. Sushant and his partner Rhea Chakraborty jointly occupied the second spot, followed by Rahul Gandhi at number three.

Rhea Chakraborty, who had got dragged into controversies following the actor’s death, was the third most searched celebrity this year.

Some other actors who featured on the list that is otherwise dominated by politicians are Amitabh Bachchan (9), Kangana Ranaut (10), Deepika Padukone (12), Sunny Leone (14), Priyanka Chopra (15), and Katrina Kaif (16).

Sushant Singh Rajput, died by suicide in June this year, also topped the list of most searched male celebrities of 2020, followed by Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Sonu Sood, Anurag Kashyap, and Allu Arjun, respectively.

Sonu Sood was named the ‘Hero of the Year’ for his selfless efforts to help migrant labourers reach home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Among female celebrities, Rhea Chakraborty topped the most searched list for 2020. She was followed by Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Neha Kakkar, Kanika Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sara Ali Khan.