172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|supreme-court-upholds-ugc-decision-on-final-year-exams-key-takeaways-from-the-verdict-5766361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Court upholds UGC decision on final year exams: Key takeaways from the verdict

While students cannot be promoted without holding examinations, the Supreme Court said that states can fix a new deadline in consultation with the University Grants Commission (UGC) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court on August 28 upheld the University Grants Commission (UGC)'s July 6 circular stating that final year examinations must be conducted by September 30.

The apex court ruled that states must hold examinations to promote students.

The court also said that states can postpone examinations under the Disaster Management Act, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they can consult the UGC to fix fresh dates.

Close

The verdict was on petitions challenging the decision of UGC asking universities and colleges to conduct the final year examinations by September 30 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

related news

The UGC had told the apex top court that its July 6 directive, asking universities and colleges to conduct final year exams by September 30, is "not a diktat" but states cannot take decision to confer degrees without holding the examinations.

Supreme Court's verdict on UGC guidelines: Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates

Here are the key takeaways from the Supreme Court's verdict:

> The Supreme Court did not quash the UGC guidelines to hold examinations by September 30.

> However, the court said that the State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs)’s decision to postpone exams will prevail over UGC guidelines, when applicable.

> Yet, the SDMAs cannot direct students to be promoted based on previous performance, the apex court said.

> The top court held that states and Union Territories cannot pass students without exams as directed by the UGC.

> The court ruled that the states and UTs have the liberty to approach the UGC to seek postponement of exams beyond September 30.
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 11:17 am

tags #education #India #Supreme Court #UGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.