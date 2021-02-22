Sonam Wangchuk makes solar-heated tent for Indian Army; all you need to know

The solar-powered tent could accommodate 10 soldiers at a time. (Image: Twitter/@Wangchuk66)

Ladakh-based engineer, educational reformer and visionary Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired 3 idiots, has developed a solar-powered portable military tent to help Indian soldiers stay warm in high-altitude climes like Galwan Valley.

Exhibiting its insular properties, he said that the tent uses only sunlight, water and insulated layers to maintain temperature. He noted how temperatures inside the tent stood at 15 degrees Celsius at 10 pm on a day when the minimum temperature outside was -14 degrees Celsius.



SOLAR HEATED MILITARY TENT

for #indianarmy at #galwanvalley

+15 C at 10pm now.

Min outside last night was -14 C,

Replaces tons of kerosesne, pollution #climatechange

For 10 jawans, fully portable all parts weigh less than 30 Kgs. #MadeInIndia #MadeInLadakh #CarbonNeutral pic.twitter.com/iaGGIG5LG3

— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) February 19, 2021

According to Wangchuk, the tent does not only offer more space than the container cabins the Indian Army uses for its soldiers, this structure also doesn't require kerosene for heating purposes and thus emits zero pollution into the environment.

According to him, "at present, the Indian Army in Ladakh uses around one lakh kiloleter fuel per year for heating purposes, which emits around three lakh ton carbon dioxide". With the use of this solar-powered tents, the use of fuel can reduce significantly, he said.

The solar-powered tent could accommodate 10 soldiers at a time, he said, adding that this is fully portable for difficult terrains and weighs less than 30 kilograms.

The concept of the solar-heated tents is based on old designs and it took around one month for Wangchuk to prepare the prototype of the tent.

The tent is divided into two parts - greenhouse or solar lounge and sleeping chambers, explained Wangchuk.

Wangchuk also talked about the cost of the tent. “The making of this tent cost us around Rs 5 lakh. If we compare this tent with the container cabins that the Indian Army uses, it is double the size. However, that cost the Army around Rs 9 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. So, this tent is providing almost double accommodation space in just half the price,” he said.

The invention has gained applause from business tycoon and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. "Sonam, you’re the MAN! I salute you. Your work is energising, even this late in the evening," Mahindra said on Twitter.



Wangchuk is an Innovator Academician, Education Reformist and the Founder and Advisor of SECMOL (Students'' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh) - a non-traditional school which brought in educational reform in Ladakh region and improved the number of students clearing exams up to intermediate level.