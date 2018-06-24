App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2018 10:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sikhs deny entry to Indian envoy in Gurdwara in Pakistan

The Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan was denied entry by Sikhs who were protesting over controversial movie Nanak Shah Fakir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan was today not allowed to enter a Gurdwara by the Sikhs protesting over a controversial movie, a media report claimed, after India summoned Pakistan's envoy in New Delhi and protested over authorities preventing the Indian mission officials from discharging their consular responsibilities.

The Express Tribune reported that Ajay Bisaria and his wife wanted to prostrate at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasabdal near here and meet the visiting Sikh pilgrims but were denied entry by Sikhs who were protesting over controversial movie Nanak Shah Fakir.

The Supreme Court of India had cleared the decks for an all-India release of the movie on April 13.

The top court had also criticised the apex Sikh body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for putting restrictions on the release of the movie, based on the life and teachings of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

related news

In New Delhi, India today summoned Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner here and lodged a strong protest over the denial of access to its envoy in Islamabad and consular officials to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib and meet visiting Indian pilgrims.

It was conveyed to the Pakistan side that preventing the Indian High Commission officials from discharging their consular responsibilities was in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, and the 1974 bilateral Protocol on visit to religious shrines.

The media report claimed that upon Bisaria's arrival, the Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan started a protest.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board, which manages the historic Katas Raj temple and other shrines of Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan who had migrated to India following the partition, feared verbal altercation from the Sikhs and requested the commissioner not to attend the ceremony, the report said.

Earlier, the high commissioner wanted to visit the Gurdawara in April on the occasion of Baisakhi but cancelled the programme over reports that the Sikhs may stage a protest.

The incident had resulted in a war of words between Pakistan and India.

So far the High Commission of India and Pakistan's Foreign Office have not commented over the incident.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 11:02 pm

tags #India Pakistan relations #Indian High Commission #Pakistan #Sikhs

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.