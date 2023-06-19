Shakti Scheme in Karnataka: Free bus travel for women, how to apply

Shakti Scheme grants free bus travel for women in the state

The Karnataka government's Shakti Scheme, which enables women as well as people from the transgender community to travel in non-premium services of state-run buses for free, will encourage more women to join the workforce feels Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah said that the scheme, which was launched on June 11, aims to benefit women from the state, who are in distress due to price hikes and inflation. The CM highlighted the fact that women's participation in nation-building is decreasing and the scheme will empower them towards joining the workforce, as well as promote public transportation in Karnataka.

This free travel is restricted to women, who are domiciled in Karnataka. They will be allowed to travel in general as well as express bus services that are operated by the state-run road transport corporations.

Also read: Gruha Jyothi Scheme in Karnataka: Who is eligible and how to apply online?

The state government will issue a 'Shakti Smart Card' after receiving applications from women travellers through the Seva Sindhu portal. Until this process kicks off, RTCs have been instructed to accept identity cards issued by the Union and state government carrying photographs and address proof of the beneficiary to issue a ‘zero ticket’.

Issuance of smart cards will be completed within three months, as instructed by the government.

Presently, the four RTCs operate 23,989 buses across the state, which cover an average distance of 65.02 lakh per day.

Meanwhile, the registration for the Gruha Jyothi scheme for free power of up to 200 units in Karnataka began on June 18. Eligible beneficiaries can register for the scheme on the Seva Sindhu portal under a special custom-made page.