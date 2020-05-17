App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rigorous policing helped make Andaman & Nicobar Islands coronavirus-free: DGP

Novel coronavirus had knocked on the door of the archipelago when nine persons, who returned from Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event, were found to have contracted the disease in late March.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Skymet.
Answer: Skymet.

Aggressive policing ensured that lockdown norms were strictly followed in Andamans that has become COVID-free after all 33 coronavirus patients recovered, a top police officer said. Of the 572 islands in Andaman and Nicobar, 37 are inhabited.

Novel coronavirus had knocked on the door of the archipelago when nine persons, who returned from Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event, were found to have contracted the disease in late March.

"It was after we questioned the returnees, the details of the Tablighi Jamaat mid-March meet came to light, and accordingly we informed Delhi about it," Director General of Police Dependra Pathak said.

Close

Two of the nine, who tested positive, were taken to hospital from the airport, and rest were placed under institutional quarantine, Pathak, who had earlier served in the Delhi Police, told PTI.

related news

"We managed well the first wave of infection with the arrival of Jamaatis, but unfortunately two others who had gone to Chennai tested positive for the virus on return. They, in turn, infected several others, raising the count in the Union Territory to 33," he told PTI.

The spurt in cases forced us to opt for a rigorous containment exercise, Pathak said.

Police began strictly enforcing the lockdown norms laid down by the Centre.

It resulted in the registration of 200 cases, arrest of 190 violators by May 15, and realisation of a sum of Rs 30 lakh by way of penalty, the DGP said.

"Shutdown norms were meticulously implemented in all inhabited islands. Strict vigil was maintained to prevent any infiltration bid from Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar," he said, adding that the 33 patients were sent home from hospitals a week ago, following their recovery.

Andamans had shut its doors to tourists from March 16, and inter-island movements were subsequently stopped from March 21, he said.

With the situation having improved and the Centre relaxing lockdown curbs, the Union Territory is giving a "one-time and one-way" opportunity to the stranded natives to return to their homes in different islands, the DGP stated.

The administration is also making arrangements to send ships to Chennai and Kolkata in a day or two to ferry back residents stuck in other states amid the lockdown, he noted.

The Union Territory would take necessary measures to ensure that the islands remain coronavirus-free, Pathak added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 01:24 pm

tags #Andaman #coronavirus #India #Nicobar

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

States will see COVID-19 peak at different times, says epidemiologist

States will see COVID-19 peak at different times, says epidemiologist

Honda gearing up to drive in all new City amid coronavirus pandemic

Honda gearing up to drive in all new City amid coronavirus pandemic

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.