Rapidx: India’s first regional train service to start on 17-km stretch in July

Rapidx: India’s first regional train service running at 160 kmph to start this month on 17-km stretch

The RAPIDX, India's first regional train service, is set to begin operations in July with a 17-kilometer priority section. The five stations located along the route are Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and the Duhai Depot.

"Work at all these stations has been completed, and they are ready for operations," a senior government official told the Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

This section is part of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

According to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials in charge of the development of the rapid rail service, safety approvals have been received from the commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) and the project is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days.

A maximum speed of 160 kmph is expected for trains on the RRTS. First time in the country, a railway system will be opened for high-speed operation across its entire length.

Along with the priority section, a 42-kilometre viaduct has also been completed between Sahibabad and Meerut South Station. "A 25-km-long section after Duhai Depot, comprising four stations-Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North and Meerut South-will be the next section to be commissioned after the priority section," an official was quoted in the report.

Construction on the RRTS began in June 2019. "Commissioning of the full 82.15 km corridor, along with Metro services in Meerut, is scheduled for June 2025," the official added.

Multilateral support is providing the necessary funding for the construction of this corridor, estimated at 30,274 crore. Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) are co-financing the RRTS.

Approximately 800,000 passengers ride the train every day, based on internal estimates. However, despite this high footfall, passenger revenue is expected to remain constrained. As a means of supplementing fare income, the NCRTC is examining advertising avenues to overcome financial challenges due to regulated fares.

RAPIDX will have a dedicated women's coach on every train to ensure safe and comfortable regional travel for women, an official statement said.

A provision for a diaper-changing station has also been made at every station. "Moving in the direction to Meerut from Delhi, the second coach of the train set, i.e. just after the premium coach will be the women's coach. Whereas while moving to Delhi from Meerut it will be the second last coach of the train i.e. just before the premium coach," according to a PTI report.

Proper signage is being provided for the identification of these coaches at the platform level and on the train door openings. This reserved coach will have 72 seating capacity, it said.