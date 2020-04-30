App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh takes stock of armed forces' preparedness in dealing with COVID-19

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Indian Air Force's Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane were present at the meeting, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the top military brass of the country on Thursday to take stock of the overall preparedness of the armed forces in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Indian Air Force's Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane were present at the meeting, they said.

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

Close

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence were also present at the meeting, the officials noted.

related news

The defence minister is learnt to have enquired the top military brass about their preparedness to deal with the pandemic and measures taken to protect the armed forces personnel against the respiratory disease.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 10:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Defence Ministry #India #Rajnath Singh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Defaults among fragile emerging market firms set to rise: Moody's

Defaults among fragile emerging market firms set to rise: Moody's

PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions: French League

PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions: French League

S Jaishankar holds video conference with Indian envoys in Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands

S Jaishankar holds video conference with Indian envoys in Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.