Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: RBSE 12th Result for Science stream at 4 pm today; check @rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020: RBSE 12th Science Stream Result 2020 will be declared by Rajasthan Board today at 4 pm. Students can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2020 on the RBSE official website rajresults.nic.in. The state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed the news with the date and time of the release of the result in his tweet. He also confirmed that the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020 for science stream students would be announced from the Ajmer office of the board by BSER Chairman D. P. Jaroli. The RBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from March 5-April 3. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the exams were postponed and the remaining exams were later conducted from June 18 to June 30. This year 11,79,830 students had appeared for the RBSE Class 12 exam from all streams Arts, Science and Commerce. In 2019, around 3 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 12th exam. The pass percentage of the Class 12 Science stream was 92.88%. The girls outscore boys with pass percentage 95.66 percent whereas the pass percentage of boys was 91.59 for the Science stream.

