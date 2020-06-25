App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Railways to generate 8 lakh mandays of work for migrants in rail projects; identifies work under MGNREGS

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Wednesday held a meeting through video conference with General Managers (GMs), Divisional Railway Mangers (DRMs) and Managing Directors (MDs) of PSUs regarding the progress of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.

PTI

The railways said it will generate eight lakh mandays of employment opportunity for migrant workers and others in infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,800 crore in the next 125 days till October 31. Officials said this will be part of the government's ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' scheme being implemented in 116 districts in six states.

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Wednesday held a meeting through video conference with General Managers (GMs), Divisional Railway Mangers (DRMs) and Managing Directors (MDs) of PSUs regarding the progress of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.

The railways will appoint nodal officers in all the 116 districts and at the state level, a statement said.

Close

“This Abhiyaan of 125 days will work in mission mode and will involve focussed implementation of various categories of works/activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee migrant workers in 6 states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha.

related news

“Around 160 infrastructure works have been identified which are to be expedited,” the statement issued by the railways said.

Addressing the meeting, Yadav instructed the zonal railways to appoint nodal officers in each district as well as in the states so that a close coordination is established with the state government.

He also directed the railways administration at the zonal level to act proactively to ensure that the migrants are engaged in projects and paid accordingly.

“Zonal railways have been instructed to expedite execution of all ongoing infrastructure works in these identified districts. Around 160 infrastructure works have been identified which are to be expedited.

“These would engage thousands of workers and roughly generate 8 lakh mandays of employment by the end of October 2020. Approximately, Rs 1,800 crore would be spent in these districts,” the statement said.

The railways has also identified a number of railway works which can be executed through MGNREGS.

The works are related to the construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, development and cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track, construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations, repair and widening of existing railway embankments or cuttings, plantation of trees at extreme boundary of railway land and protection works of existing embankments, cuttings or bridges, the statement said.

The zonal railways have also been instructed to get sanction of proposed works under MGNREGS. They would be monitoring the works on daily basis and submit reports to the ministry every Friday till the end of October 2020, the railways said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday launched a massive employment -cum- rural public works campaign named Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to empower and provide livelihood opportunities in areas and villages witnessing large number of returnee migrant workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 crore would be spent for building durable rural infrastructure under the scheme.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 10:01 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #MGNREGS #railways

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Madhya Pradesh to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases from July 1

Madhya Pradesh to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases from July 1

WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 million

WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 million

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.