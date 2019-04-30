App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi breaks silence over not contesting from Varanasi

'All my candidates are still wanting me to go to their constituencies and I felt that they will be a little disappointed if I focussed only on one place,' she said, explaining the reason behind taking the decision.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Breaking her silence over reasons for not contesting Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress General Secretary for UP-East Priyanka Gandhi on April 30 said she had the "responsibility of looking after 41 seats and could not focus on just one". "I didn't pull out...I took the advice of all senior leaders of our party and the advice of my colleagues in Uttar Pradesh and they firmly felt that I have a responsibility of looking after 41 seats," she told newspersons in Amethi from where her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election.

"All my candidates are still wanting me to go to their constituencies and I felt that they will be a little disappointed if I focussed only on one place," she said, explaining the reason behind taking the decision.

Priyanka is in-charge of 41 Lok Sabha seats in the eastern part of the state.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats and another party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is in charge of the remaining constituencies.

related news

To a question on whether deciding against contesting in the constituency would send a wrong signal, she said, "No I don't think so...I had said from the start that I will do what my party says...my party decided this and I am happy to follow the instructions."

Earlier, there was a buzz that Priyanka would fight the election from the prestigious seat.

She had sent ripples across the political spectrum with her reply to party workers' request to contest the ongoing general elections from her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli.

Responding to them, she had asked, "Why not Varanasi?"

Even a few days back, Priyanka had reiterated she was willing to contest from Varanasi if the Congress president asks her to do so.

On his part, the Congress President, in an interview, had added to the speculation by saying he would like to keep the matter a suspense.

However, the Congress last week declared Ajai Rai as its candidate against Modi.

Rai had finished a distant third during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Varanasi.
First Published on Apr 30, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Varanasi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs RR Match at Bengaluru: Rain delays start o ...

Varun Dhawan opens up on Kalank’s failure, video inside

Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na clocks in 15 years and filmmaker Farah ...

Taapsee Pannu just ‘spoiled’ the game for all the Avengers: Endgam ...

Asaram Bapu Biopic: Author says these two Bollywood actresses are apt ...

Kiara Advani chops off her hair as she raps, leaving fans shocked

Shocking! Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter is ‘NOT’ being launched by ...

Thor and Hulk thank fans to make Avengers: Endgame the biggest box-off ...

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan is in no mood to stretch her Twitter w ...

Google to Bet Big on 5G, Foldable Phones and More as Smartphone Sales ...

WATCH | Ganguly and Ponting Have Been Very Supportive: Dhawan

PM Modi's 'Majority in Minority' Speech Not a Poll Code Violation, Rul ...

Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law

WATCH | Call on Dhoni's Inclusion Will be Taken Before the Game: Flemi ...

Twitter Account of J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Hacked

IPL 2019 | 'Not Even Practice is Working!' - Kohli on Toss Losing Stre ...

PM Modi Using Names of Martyrs for Political Mileage, Says UP Congress ...

EC Imposes Fresh Ban on Azam Khan for Making 'Communal' Remarks, 'Thre ...

CJI Sexual Harassment Case: Complainant withdraws from inquiry by 3-ju ...

Why Indian elections are flush with cash

Ratings Downgrades: What does it mean for banks and NBFCs?

It's a RERA achievement: Project, broker registrations rise across sta ...

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

Wall Street opens mixed; Alphabet weighs on S&P 500, Nasdaq

CLSA expects Nifty to pull back to 11,200-11,300 in near-term

Nifty can reach 13,000-levels if BJP wins majority, says Prabhudas Lil ...

Why these analysts are still bullish on YES Bank

Game of Thrones season 8: Post-Battle of Winterfell, what next for the ...

Lok Sabha polls: Gautam Gambhir, Vijender Singh’s half-baked campaig ...

Vote for Delhi: Kuchipudi dancer Raja Reddy says view toward Vedas, ar ...

End of an era as Japan's Emperor Akihito declares historic abdication; ...

Engaged in mad race of competitive populism, India's politicians are f ...

Champions League: Injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur need to dig deep to hal ...

Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few sol ...

The Borderlands: Travels through the North-Western frontier, in search ...

WhatsApp child sex abuse videos must be probed, demands child rights ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.