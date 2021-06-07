PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 5 pm today
PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation may revolve around the Centre's COVID-19 vaccination policy, easing of restrictions and preparations for a possible third wave of infections, sources said
PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on June 7, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said in a tweet.
While it was not immediately clear as to what the prime minister’s address to the nation would be about, it comes on a day India reported just over 1 lakh new daily COVID-19 cases – the lowest in around two months.
Sources said that the prime minister is likely to stress on the need to get vaccinated and talk about his government's COVID-19 vaccination policy, which has been criticised by various states as well as experts. The Supreme Court had also recently questioned the Centre over its nationwide vaccination policy.
The union government may take responsibility of vaccine procurement, sources added.
Sources said that the address may also stress on the need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour at a time when states are ‘unlocking’, and touch upon preparations for a possible third wave of cases.
The prime minister is also expected to provide an update on the economy, CNBC-TV18 reported.
PM Modi’s last such address was on April 20, just as the second wave of novel coronavirus infections had started hitting the country.
As of June 7, 2021, India had reported a total of 2.89 crore COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in early 2020. While 2.71 crore patients had recuperated, 14.01 lakh cases remained ‘active’ across the country. The death toll from the outbreak had surged to 3.49 lakh.
However, with a consistent fall in daily cases, multiple states have started phased 'unlocking' processes. Rapid mass immunisation is being seen as the key to averting a possible third wave and for returning to normalcy.