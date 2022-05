Power Minister reviews coal import status for blending in thermal power plants

Union Power Minister RK Singh said at a review meeting held on May 5 to discuss the status of the import of coal for blending in the thermal power plants that all states must place orders for importing coal for blending purposes so that the additional coal reaches power plants from the month of May 2022 and ease the ongoing power crisis in the country. The meeting held virtually was attended by Secretary (Power) Alok Kumar, senior officials of the state governments, and gencos (generating companies).

At the meeting, the union minister highlighted the importance of importing coal for blending in the thermal power plants, in view of the constraints in domestic coal supply to meet the increased demand. He advised the states to place orders for importing coal for blending purposes so that the additional coal reaches power plants from the month of May 2022 itself and to increase the output from the captive mines to meet their coal requirements – a move that would help in reducing the burden on the linkage coal.

He emphasised that states need to take actions to ensure coal supply to their power plants by ensuring off-take in the Rail-cum-Road (RCR) mode to meet the shortfall in coal requirement at their power plants and stated that in the event of states not lifting the RCR coal it would be de-allocated and offered to other States and the concerned states would be responsible for any shortages and consequent power-shortages in their states.

Singh further said that domestic coal would be supplied to all gencos in proportion to the coal received from coal companies.

As per data presented by CEA in the meeting, it was noted that the states of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have placed orders for the import of coal, while Punjab and Gujarat are in an advanced stage of finalising the tenders. “All the other states need to put extra efforts to import the coal for blending at their power plants in time,” the Union Power Ministry said in a release.

It added: “The States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh are in the process of issuing the tenders; and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand have not yet issued tender or taken any significant actions for the import of coal and were advised to take necessary actions to ensure coal supply to their power plants.”

The Status of RCR was also deliberated upon and it was seen that the progress of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on lifting the allotted coal was not satisfactory. These states were advised to expedite lifting this coal, failing which this RCR coal would be allocated to other gencos which need it.





