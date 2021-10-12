PM to launch Gati Shakti master plan on October 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil on October 13 PM GatiShakti – National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity to economic zones, a digital platform which will bring 16 ministries including rail and roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects, a top government official said on Monday.

The official said the 16 ministries/departments have put all these projects in GIS mode, which are to be completed by 2024-25, at the platform.

The platform will provide high resolution satellite images, infrastructure, utilities, administrative boundaries, land and logistics. "Gati Shakti will be a National Infrastructure Master Plan for our country which will lay the foundation of holistic infrastructure.

Right now, there is no coordination between our means of transport. Gati Shakti will break the silos and will remove all these obstacles," the official added.

It would help in increasing productivity of industry, support local manufacturers, enhance competitiveness of industry and also help in developing new possibilities for the creation of future economic zones.

It has been prepared depicting economic zones and the infrastructure linkages required to support them that can ensure the seamless movement of goods, besides integrating the planning and designing of projects with a common and holistic vision.

"It will resolve issues of disjointed planning, lack of standardisation, issues of clearances and timely creation and optimal utilisation of capacities. It seeks to use latest technologies like a Geographic Information System base Enterprise Resource Planning with over 200 layers of evidence-based decision making, planning tools for route planning, dashboard based periodic monitoring and use for latest satellite imagery," the official added.

The Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics under the Ministry of Information Technology (MeITY) has developed this geo-spatial digital platform.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will be the nodal ministry for monitoring and implementation of all the projects. A national planning group will meet regularly to take stock of the projects. There will be an empowered group of secretaries under the Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary will be constituted for approving any changes in the master plan to meet any emerging requirements.

All the states have also been urged to join the initiative as it would help in proper implementation of infrastructure projects across the country and going ahead, data of the platform could also be provided to the private sector.

Explaining further, the official said that projects of ministries such as roads, railways, telecom, oil and gas are there on the platform and this can also help textiles and food processing ministries to plan their parks. Officials also said that seamless multi-modal connectivity will ensure the seamless movement of goods and people and enhance the ease of living as well as the ease of doing business.

All the existing and proposed economic zones have been mapped along with the multimodal connectivity infrastructure in a single platform ranging in three time periods – status as on 2014-15, achievements made by 2020-21 and planned interventions up to 2024-25 for movement of people, goods and services.