    PM Narendra Modi to address NCW's foundation day programme

    The state commissions for women, the departments for women and child development in the state governments, university and college teaching faculty, students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs and business associations will be part of the event, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

    January 31, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
    PM Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on Monday via video-conferencing, his office said.

    The state commissions for women, the departments for women and child development in the state governments, university and college teaching faculty, students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs and business associations will be part of the event, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

    Modi will address the 30th NCW Foundation Day programme at 4:30 pm on Monday via video-conferencing, it said. The theme of the programme is "She The Change Maker", aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields.

    Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion.
