Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi launches platform for 'Transparent Taxation'

The 'Transparent Taxation' platform, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is aimed at bringing more transparency in official communication through the newly introduced Document Identification Number.

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13 launched the ‘Transparent Taxation, Honoring the Honest’ platform to further its initiative to reform direct taxes in India.

The platform is aimed at bringing more transparency in official communication through the newly-introduced Document Identification Number (DIN).

PM Modi said the ongoing structural reforms have "reached new heights today" and that the 'Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest' platform will "have faceless assessments, faceless appeal and taxpayer charter."

"Faceless appeal will be applicable from September 25, while faceless assessment and taxpayer charter will come into place from today itself," PM Modi added.

Follow LIVE updates of PM Narendra Modi's address here

The prime minister said honouring the honest taxpayer will help in nation building and that the platform’s launch was another step towards ‘minimum government, maximum governance’.

PM Modi said that a complex tax system leads to low compliance and thus, the aim is to have clear laws and less compliance burden for taxpayers. He added that the government was trying to create a seamless, faceless and “painless” tax system.

The Income Tax Department will use technology to handle scrutiny through random allocation of cases, PM Modi said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Today is the landmark day in the history of the taxation administration. The launch will bring certainty of information."

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 11:21 am

tags #Current Affairs #Income Tax #India #Narendra Modi #Tax

