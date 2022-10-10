PM Modi to inaugurate first phase of Mahakal corridor project in Madhya Pradesh on October 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday dedicate to the nation the first phase of 'Shri Mahakal Lok' (corridor) in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.

The more than 900-metre-long 'Mahakal Lok' corridor, built as one of the largest such corridors in the country, spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country which attracts a large number of devotees, an official said.

Two majestic gateways -- Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar -- separated by a short distance, have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the temple's entrance and offers an aesthetic view along the way, he said.

A majestic colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the 'Shiv Puran' are among the major highlights of the Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, the official said.

The state government is making elaborate preparations for the grand event to be held on Tuesday evening, he said. PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project, located around 200 km from the state capital Bhopal.

The first phase of the Mahakal Lok has been developed at a cost of Rs 316 crore, an official earlier said. Prime Minister Modiji will dedicate to the nation the first phase of Mahakal Lok. It will be a memorable moment for all of us.

The entire state is waiting for that moment and we all wil Narottam Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson, told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a round of the Mahakal Lok and reviewed the preparations for the grand event. After visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple and Mahakal Lok, the mystic and amazing premises should make a permanent place in the hearts of the people, Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, state ministers Bhupendra Singh and Mohan Yadav and other senior officials were present on the occasion.