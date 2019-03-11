App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

PM Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Most featured a picture of Modi and highlighted government initiatives from rural development and solar power to airport infrastructure and social security benefits, among others.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

An advertising blitz by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, which saw more than 150 newspaper ads in the past 10 days lauding its performance, stopped on Monday, a day after the schedule for the next general election was announced.

The election will be held over seven stages from April 11, the Election Commission said on Sunday, when the code of conduct on election campaigning came into force. That includes a ban on ads in electronic and print media highlighting government achievements and paid for with public funds, the commission said.

Leading English-language national dailies including the Times of India, the Hindustan Times and the Indian Express carried no government ads on Monday.

The New Delhi editions of those three newspapers had 162 government ads between March 1 and March 10, according to Reuters calculations. Of those, 93 were full page.

related news

Most featured a picture of Modi and highlighted government initiatives from rural development and solar power to airport infrastructure and social security benefits, among others.

One of the full-page ads highlighted 12 achievements in different sectors, saying it was "putting farmers first" and "national security is top priority".

The Directorate of Advertising & Visual Publicity, a government agency that coordinates with ministries on government ads, said on Monday that "no advertisements highlighting the government's achievements have been issued to any newspaper across the country", in line with election rules.

A spokesman for the agency did not comment on how much money the government had spent on ads recently.

Modi's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Some people had expressed frustration on Twitter with what they saw as the excessive advertising.

One user, Dhruv Rathee, tweeted a video last week in which he flipped pages of the Times of India newspaper and said: "Every page you turn has Modi's face on it". The video received nearly 82,000 views. (https://bit.ly/2JeDMtQ)

Another, Shashank Rajak, said: "It's so much annoying to read newspapers these days ... Do we really need all this nonsense? Pure waste of OUR money."

Modi faces growing anger about a shortage of jobs and weak farm prices. However, he is expected to get a popularity boost from his decision to send warplanes into Pakistan to attack an alleged militant site after a Pakistan-based group claimed a suicide bombing last month that killed 40 Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 09:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

US Envoy on North Korea Says 'Diplomacy Still Very Much Alive' With Py ...

Woman Watches Video on How to Deliver a Baby, Dies While Attempting th ...

Trade Ties in Focus as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Begins First I ...

Unmarried Woman Dies While Trying to Deliver Baby Alone in a Rented Ro ...

Birmingham Fan Who Attacked Grealish Jailed for 14 Weeks

50 VHP Workers, 100 Others Booked for Breaching Model Code: Official

BJP Slams Congress as Kamal Nath Govt Says Farm Loan Waivers Only Afte ...

Give DNA Proof That You are a Hindu and Brahmin, Ananth Kumar Hegde Da ...

Ananth Kumar’s Wife Tejaswini Likely to be BJP Candidate for Bangalo ...

Government notifies phased import duty hike on electric PV parts, lith ...

Russian arms exports to India fell by 42% between 2014-18 and 2009-13, ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Hiring activity sees 16% growth in February

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Heavyweight Boeing pressures Dow, while tech lifts S&P & Nasdaq

Oil gains 1 percent as Saudi minister stands by OPEC output cuts

Gold slips on strong US retail data, stocks recovery

NSE launches weekly options on NIFTY IT index

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Battered passport, damaged book among items ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: Kerala set for toughest triangular contest in ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is a bit handicapped when it comes to face unlo ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

LaLiga: Zinedine Zidane set to make shock return as head coach of stru ...

Is Parineeti Chopra set to be cast in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Most likel ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Parineeti Chopra keen to venture into the digital world, but not over ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.