App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi, Congress wish President Ram Nath Kovind on his 74th birthday

Several key personalities wished President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday on social media

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh

India's 14th President, Ram Nath Kovind celebrated his 74th birthday on October 1.

Kovind was born in Paraunkh village of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district. Before entering politics, Kovind was a lawyer for 16 years and had practiced in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India (SC) until 1993.

Several key personalities wished President Kovind on social media, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Close
PM Modi tweeted: "India has gained significantly from his insights and understanding of policy matters. One can always see his passion towards empowering the poor and downtrodden. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."

The Indian National Congress also wished President Kovind. The Sonia Gandhi-led political party said that President Kovind's "hard work and persistence in the service of the nation inspires one and all."

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wished President Kovind on his birthday and said that he fondly remembers the latter's visit to Patiala when he had come to visit the chief minister's mother.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also wished President Kovind:

Several other political leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and prominent personalities greeted President Kovind on his birthday on Twitter:



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Ram Nath Kovind #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.