PM Modi, Congress wish President Ram Nath Kovind on his 74th birthday

India's 14th President, Ram Nath Kovind celebrated his 74th birthday on October 1.

Kovind was born in Paraunkh village of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district. Before entering politics, Kovind was a lawyer for 16 years and had practiced in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India (SC) until 1993.

Several key personalities wished President Kovind on social media, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Warm greetings to the Honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Your hard work & persistence in the service of the nation inspires one and all. We pray for your long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/kgsEpR7FNo

— Congress (@INCIndia) October 1, 2019



Warm wishes to President #RamNathKovind ji on his birthday. I fondly remember your trip to Patiala when you had come to visit my mother. I wish you good health and long life. @rashtrapatibhvn

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 1, 2019



My best wishes to honorable President Shri. Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday. May he lead a long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvnpic.twitter.com/uTxD23K2Ay

— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 1, 2019



Best wishes and greetings to President Sh. #RamNathKovind ji on his birthday.. I pray for your long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 1, 2019

Rs 599 for first year

PM Modi tweeted: "India has gained significantly from his insights and understanding of policy matters. One can always see his passion towards empowering the poor and downtrodden. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."The Indian National Congress also wished President Kovind. The Sonia Gandhi-led political party said that President Kovind's "hard work and persistence in the service of the nation inspires one and all."Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wished President Kovind on his birthday and said that he fondly remembers the latter's visit to Patiala when he had come to visit the chief minister's mother.Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also wished President Kovind:Several other political leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and prominent personalities greeted President Kovind on his birthday on Twitter: