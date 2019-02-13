Parliament Highlights: 16th Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

SP members raise Akhilesh Yadav issue in Lok Sabha

Samajwadi Party today raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of Uttar Pradesh authorities preventing their chief Akhilesh Yadav from flying to Allahabad even as the Centre asserted that neither the government nor the BJP had any role.

After Yadav was stopped at Lucknow airport, SP workers clashed with police in several parts of Uttar Pradesh yesterday.

During the Zero Hour, Dharmendra Yadav and other SP members displayed placards to register their protest on the issue.

Yadav, whose forehead was bandaged, alleged that workers were lathi-charged by UP Police yesterday.