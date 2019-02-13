Parliament Highlights: 16th Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

Live now
Feb 13, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
16th Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, triple talq bill lapse
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die
Arun Jaitley reacts to CAG report on Rafale
CAG report mentioning Rafale deal tabled in Parliament
Finance Bill, 2019 passed
Congress stages walkout over Rafale deal issue
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha
CAG report on Rafale deal
The 16th Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die.
Speaker Mahajan is thanking all MPs for the cooperation during the five years. She has also thanked the staff, officers, gardeners, marshals, police and security forces.
Speaker Mahajan is listing the 16th Lok Sabha’s performance and achievements.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is now addressing the House.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has also reacted to Mulayam Singh Yadav's remark in Lok Sabha, “I disagree with him. But Mulayam Singh Yadav ji has a role in politics and I respect his opinion.”
Reacting to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s comment, PM Modi has thanked the Samajwadi Party supremo for “blessed us to carry forward the development agenda”.
PM Modi is listing the key bills passed by the 16th Lok Sabha.
India's self-confidence is at an all-time high. I consider this to be a very positive sign because such confidence gives an impetus to development: PM Modi
Most number of women MPs were in the 16th Lok Sabha. It is a matter of pride. It is also a matter of pride that we are at number 6 in the world when it comes to economy: PM Modi
Several sessions in this Lok Sabha had good productivity. This is a very good sign: PM Modi
PM Modi remembers Anant Kumar, who served as the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs from 2014 till his death in 2018.
I want to appreciate the role of Speaker Sumitra Mahajan ji in conducting the proceedings of the House: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha.
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, triple talaq bill set to lapse when 16th Lok Sabha's term ends
The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the one on banning triple talaq are set to lapse on June 3 when the term of the present Lok Sabha ends as they could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha which adjourned sine die on February 13.
Members of Parliament (MPs) are now taking turns to speak about their experiences in the 16th Lok Sabha.
The Lok Sabha has convened.
The Lok Sabha will convene shortly. Remember, today is the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha.
SP members raise Akhilesh Yadav issue in Lok Sabha
Samajwadi Party today raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of Uttar Pradesh authorities preventing their chief Akhilesh Yadav from flying to Allahabad even as the Centre asserted that neither the government nor the BJP had any role.
After Yadav was stopped at Lucknow airport, SP workers clashed with police in several parts of Uttar Pradesh yesterday.
During the Zero Hour, Dharmendra Yadav and other SP members displayed placards to register their protest on the issue.
Yadav, whose forehead was bandaged, alleged that workers were lathi-charged by UP Police yesterday.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 3.00 pm.
Lok Sabha passes bill to ban unregulated deposit schemes
The Lok Sabha today passed a bill to protect gullible investors from ponzi schemes, with Finance Minister Piyush Goyal saying the Government will ensure that no loophole is left while framing rules.
The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018, seeks to put in place a mechanism by which such depositors can be compensated. It has incorporated recommendations of the Standing Committee on Finance.
Replying to a discussion on the Bill, Goyal said out of the total 978 cases of unauthorised deposit schemes, 326 are from West Bengal, which is more than one-third of the total such schemes. (PTI)
The government is giving itself a clean chit. The CAG report has been written by the government. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will reject this report: Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has said reacting to the CAG report on Rafale
The Lok Sabha is discussing The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 have lapsed.
As both the bills were passed by the Lok Sabha earlier, they were to lapse if not cleared by the Rajya Sabha today -- the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has adjourned the House sine die.
The House sat in 18 sessions since June 2014, since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s tenure began.
One of the first reactions from the Congress on the CAG report:
Former union minister and Congress leader Manish Tewari has told CNN-News18: I have not read the report but from what I have gathered, it is a very strange report. The CAG performs three kinds of audit. Perhaps this is the first report that has not gone into the pricing aspect. This report is not worth paper it is printed on.
With paper planes, Congress MPs protest outside Parliament over Rafale deal
Read the full story here