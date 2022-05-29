English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Pakistan delegation arriving in India to discuss projects 'not in line with Indus Waters Treaty'

    Pakistan’s commissioner of Indus Waters said that no hydropower projects being built on Pakistan rivers like Jhelum and Chenab would be visited by the delegation

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
    Photo by Athar Parvaiz.

    Photo by Athar Parvaiz.

    Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a five-member delegation visit to New Delhi on May 30 which will discuss key projects with India as part of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960, according to ANI.

    Both sides are expected to hold talks on advance flood information and the annual report of Permanent Commission of Indus Waters (PCIW).

    The meeting will also discuss three hydropower projects being built by India on the west flowing rivers – 1,000 megawatt Pakal Dul, 48 MW Lower Kalnai, and 624 MW Kiru project.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

    Pakistan’s commissioner of Indus Waters Syed Mehr Ali Shah was quoted as saying by News International: “This would be the 118th bilateral meeting at the PCIW level. Earlier, both countries held three-day talks in Islamabad on March 2-4.”

    Close

    He added that no hydropower projects being built on Pakistan rivers like Jhelum and Chenab would be visited by the delegation. However, both sides are expected to deliberate on a few projects which Pakistan believes are not as per the Indus Waters Treaty.

    News International reported that the five-member delegation headed by Shah will hold talks on May 30 and 31 and return on June 1.

    In the previous year, the 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission was hosted in New Delhi on March 23-24.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India Pakistan relations #Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty
    first published: May 29, 2022 10:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.