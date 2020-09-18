Officer who facilitated Wadhawans’ lockdown getaway appointed Pune Police Commissioner

The Maharashtra police officer who had allegedly helped Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan travel during the stringent nationwide coronavirus lockdown has been appointed as the new chief of Pune Police, NDTV reported.

The Wadhawan brothers, who are charged with the Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) scam, had gone for a getaway to Mahabaleshwar from Mumbai during the coronavirus lockdown in April. Newly appointed Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta had written a note that mentioned that the vacationing group was “well-known to me as they are my family friends and are travelling from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar for a family emergency.”

The 1992-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer had been sent on compulsory leave after the role he played in helping the movement of the Wadhawan brothers amid the lockdown had come to the fore. At the time he was Principal Secretary (Law and Order) in the Home Department.

However, his name was cleared by an inquiry panel headed by IAS officer Manoj Saunik after he resumed duty in May and now will take over as the Pune Police Commissioner. He will replace K Venkatesham as the Pune Police chief, who has been made the Additional Director General of Special Operations.