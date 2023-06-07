Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch LIVE: Company expects to build cred, along with volumes

June 07, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch LIVE: Maruti Suzuki India expects its new offering Jimny to not only bring in volumes but also establish its credentials as a formidable player in the rapidly growing sports utility vehicle segment where it is eyeing the top slot, according to a senior company executive.

The company, which is set to launch the model in the country today, expects it to play a role along with other models like Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara to take the top position