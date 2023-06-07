Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch LIVE: Company expects to build cred, along with volumes

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch LIVE: Maruti Suzuki India expects its new offering Jimny to not only bring in volumes but also establish its credentials as a formidable player in the rapidly growing sports utility vehicle segment where it is eyeing the top slot, according to a senior company executive.
The company, which is set to launch the model in the country today, expects it to play a role along with other models like Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara to take the top position
in the SUV segment.
The country's largest carmaker is aiming for the leadership position in the overall SUV segment this fiscal year. In an interaction, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said Jimny would have a positive rub off effect on the overall brand value of the automaker.