    June 07, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch LIVE: Company expects to build cred, along with volumes

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch LIVE: The company, which is set to launch the model in the country today, expects it to play a role along with other models like Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara to take the top position in the SUV segment.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch LIVE: Maruti Suzuki India expects its new offering Jimny to not only bring in volumes but also establish its credentials as a formidable player in the rapidly growing sports utility vehicle segment where it is eyeing the top slot, according to a senior company executive.

    The company, which is set to launch the model in the country today, expects it to play a role along with other models like Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara to take the top position

    in the SUV segment.

    The country's largest carmaker is aiming for the leadership position in the overall SUV segment this fiscal year. In an interaction, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said Jimny would have a positive rub off effect on the overall brand value of the automaker.

      File image of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny (Source: MSI)
      Moneycontrol.com
      Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch LIVE: A look at the 5-door Jimny, set to be launched by Maruti Suzuki India today

      The Jimny arrives, with its classical good looks, its purposeful design and its alleged terrain-conquering capabilities, just in time to bolster Maruti Suzuki’s SUV line-up and add a level of credibility that even the Grand Vitara couldn’t. It’s been a long time coming, but it was a crucial addition to the SUV portfolio of a brand that’s yet to cover some ground on that front, writes Parth Charan.

    • June 07, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

      Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch LIVE: Jimny to establish formidable SUV cred for Maruti 

      Maruti Suzuki India expects its new offering Jimny to establish cred for its brand besides bringing in volumes. It is eyeing a formidable space in the SUV segment, as per a senior company executive.
      The country's largest carmaker is set to launch the vehicle today. The Jimny will compete with Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara in the SUV space.
      Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava told Moneycontrol the Jimny would have a positive rub off effect on the overall brand value of the automaker.

    • June 07, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

      World News LIVE Updates: 9 Russian diplomats expelled from Finland for 'intelligence' work

      The Finnish President's office has said that nine Russian diplomats at the Russian Embassy in Helsinki will be expelled for alleged involvement in intelligence missions, Reuters reported. The decision came after a meeting between Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and the Finnish foreign and security policy committee.
      "Their actions are contrary to the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations," an official statement on June 6 said. The Russian ambassador will be informed of the expulsions, the statement added. There was no response from the embassy.
      Notably, Finland's nordic neighbours Sweden and Norway have also recently expelled Russian diplomats for intelligence works.

    • June 07, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

      Sports Alert:

      Today os Day one of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia in London.

    • June 07, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

      India-Germany Defence Meet: 'Want to signal support to partners,' says Pistorius 

      German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is on a visit to India after holding meets in Indonesia and Singapore. The minister told media the meets come as they want to "send a signal that we are willing to support our partners, our reliable partners like Indonesia, like India". He added that this support includes "the possibility of delivering submarines". He did not elaborate, but in June 2021, India had cleared a Rs 43,000 crore project to build six six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy.
      The submarines are expected to be conducted under the 'strategic partnership model' which allows domestic defence manufacturers to partner with foreign defence leaders to produce high-end military platforms to reduce import dependence.

    • June 07, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

      India-Germany Defence Meet: Indo-Rus relations not for Germany to change on our own, says Pistorius

      India remaining dependent on Russian weapons is not in Germany's interest, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told state-owned broadcaster DW before he began his 4-day trip to India.
      "It is not up to Germany to change that on our own. This is an issue we have to solve jointly with other partners. But of course, we can't have an interest in the long run that India is so dependent on Russia's delivery of weapons or other materials," Pistorius said while replying to a question on India's dependence on Russian weaponry.

    • June 07, 2023 / 08:38 AM IST

      India-Germany Defence Meet: Boris Pistorius to visit Mumbai today

      The marine arm of German defence manufacturing giant Thyssenkrupp and India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are likely to jointly bid for an estimated $5.2 billion project to build six submarines for the Indian Navy, Bloomberg reported.
      German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who is on a four-day visit to India, is scheduled to travel to Mumbai on June 7 and visit the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

    • June 07, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

      India-Germany Defence Meet: Rajnath Singh invites investment in UP, TN defence corridors

      Meeting with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, Rajnath Singh on June 6 invited investments in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu's defence corridors.
      Singh highlighted the "possibilities for German investments in the two defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu", the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.

    • June 07, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

      Train Accident LIVE: Collision between train and tractor averted in Jharkhand

      A collision between a tractor and a train was averted at Bokaro in Jharkhand at 5 pm on June 6, officials told PTI.
      "A tractor crashed the railway gate when it was closing at the Santhaldih railway crossing of the Bhojudih railway station in Bokaro district. However, the driver of the train applied the brakes and the train stopped, averting any major accident," Manish Kumar, DRM, Adra Division, South Eastern Railway, told PTI. The tractor got stuck between the track and gate after crashng through. The train -- New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express (train no. 22812) -- was delayed 45 minutes.
      The tractor has been seized and an FIR lodged at the police station concerned, while the gate man has been suspended, Kumar said. The driver of the tractor had fled the spot.

    • June 07, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

      Tesla in India LIVE: No tailored offers from Centre, states can make offer 

      The Centre is not looking at "tailor-made incentives" for electric carmaker Tesla, sources told PTI, adding that state government are free to make offers.
      The US automajor is considering building a full supply chain in the country, they added. "We have made it very clear that imports are not the preferred thing from our side...The company is talking big in terms of complete supply chains," one of the official sources said.

    • June 07, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

      Wrestlers Protests LIVE Updates: Section under which case registered is changed

      Statements of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda have been recorded by the Delhi Police as part of the investigation, officials said.
      They also said a minor who had lodged a complaint based on which Singh'scase was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has now recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

    • June 07, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

      Wrestlers Protests LIVE Updates: Government invites protesting wrestlers for talks

      Wrestlers protesting against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual assualt have been invited for talks by the government, PTI reported. This comes days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.
      Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in a tweet said the government was "willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues.I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," he said.
      The wrestlers have been agitating, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied their allegations ofsexualharassment.

