    NSE phone tapping: Delhi HC grants bail to Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case

    The former NSE managing director, who was earlier arrested by the CBI in the alleged NSE co-location scam, was arrested in the present case by the Enforcement Directorate on July 14 last year.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
    The CBI had arrested Ramkrishna on March 6, 2022 in connection with the 2018 FIR in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case.

    The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to Chitra Ramkrishna in the money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.

    "The application is allowed. The applicant is granted bail," said Justice Jasmeet Singh.

    The former NSE managing director, who was earlier arrested by the CBI in the alleged NSE co-location scam, was arrested in the present case by the Enforcement Directorate on July 14 last year.

    She was granted bail in the CBI case by the high court in September last year.