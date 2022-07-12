English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just Rs.499. Live on on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    NSE Co-location scam: CBI may question journalist in illegal snooping case

    The CBI found that the journalist introduced former Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey to former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna, who hired his company to tap the phones of all employees of the exchange.

    Manoj Gupta
    July 12, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to question a senior journalist based in Mumbai in connection with the illegal tapping of employees’ phones at the National Stock Exchange, top agency officials told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

    During its investigation into the NSE co-location scam, the CBI found that the journalist had introduced former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna. Pandey is being probed in connection with the involvement of his company in tapping the phones of NSE employees from 2009 to 2017.

    The co-location scam refers to a 2018 case in which the then NSE brass are accused of providing select brokers unfair access to speed up algorithmic trading.

    In 2008, Pandey’s firm was among a dozen companies that applied to the NSE for an internal audit contract. Later, Pandey’s company signed an agreement with the NSE on cyber vulnerability, for which it charged Rs 4.5 crore from the exchange.

    According to CBI officials, the NSE top brass asked Pandey’s company to tap the phones of all employees in the name of cyber vulnerability. The company installed tapping machines to monitor all incoming and outgoing calls, the CBI officials said.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to the law, no company can tap phones without getting permission from the ministry of home affairs.

    That apart, Pandey used to audit stock brokers and allegedly charged huge fees to give them clean chits, the CBI officials said.

    Early this month, the CBI registered a fresh case against former NSE chiefs Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, and Pandey on the directions of the home affairs ministry for allegedly tapping the phones of NSE employees from 2009 and 2017.

    Pandey set up the company, iSec Services, in March 2001, after he resigned from police service. He quit as a director of the company in May 2006 and his mother and son became directors of the company.
    Manoj Gupta is Editor, Investigations & Security Affairs at CNN-News18
    Tags: #CBI #iSec Services #National Stock Exchange #NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 06:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.