No indication of COVID-19 third wave yet: Maharashtra health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on September 20, said there was no indication of the onset of COVID-19 third wave in the state. He, however, said that the state might witness a spike in daily cases due to crowding during the festive season.

"As of now, there is no indication of a potential third wave in Maharashtra. However, the daily tally is likely to increase due to crowding to celebrate festivals," Tope told reporters in Jalna, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

He further said that the transmission of coronavirus can be contained with the increased pace of vaccination drive.

His statement came on the day Maharashtra reported 2,583 new coronavirus positive cases, the lowest in seven months. Maharashtra had logged 2,515 cases on February 9.

The state also saw 28 fatalities while 3,836 patients recovered.

The tally of COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra now stands at 65,24,498 and the death toll reached 1,38,546. The number of recoveries rose to 63,40,723, leaving the state with 41,672 active cases.

Among the 41,672 active cases in Maharashtra, Pune district has the highest number of 11,193 active cases.

Meanwhile, noted vaccinologist Gagandeep Kang recently said that there will not be a third wave of COVID of the size and consequence the country witnessed during the second wave unless there is a new variant of coronavirus.

"Unless there is a new variant there will not be a third wave of the size and consequences that we saw in the second wave. What we will see is local flare-ups where there are unprotected populations and where the virus has not been before," Kang said.

The second wave of coronavirus in the country between March and May killed thousands and infected lakhs, overwhelming the health infrastructure.