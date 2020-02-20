Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Vinay Sharma attempts to hurt himself in Tihar jail

One of the four death row convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, Vinay Sharma, injured himself by hitting his head against a wall in his cell in Tihar jail earlier this week, The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, the wardens, in-charge of keeping an eye on the death row convicts, managed to stop Sharma. They took him to a hospital where he was given first aid and discharged, jail authorities told the publication.

Sharma had even tried to fracture his hand by sticking it between the grilles of the cell, said the report, citing sources.

Sharma’s counsel AP Singh claimed that the incident occurred on February 16. Sharma’s mother informed him about it the following day when her son refused to recognise her, he said.

He further claimed that Sharma’s mental condition had become unstable since the fresh death warrant had been issued.

The jail authorities, however, refused Singh’s claim, saying no such indications were found during the convict’s counselling.

A Delhi court on February 17 ordered the hanging of the four convicts on March 3, in the gang-rape and murder case of a 23-year-old girl, after it issued fresh death warrants, observing deferring the execution any further would be “sacrilegious” to the rights of the victim for expeditious justice.

According to a senior officer, there has been a “stark change” in the behaviour of the convicts since the latest death warrant. They have been behaving aggressively with the jail wardens and guards, said the officer.

The sources further told the publication that the death row convicts sometimes act violently to cause injuries to themselves so that they can appeal for clemency.

If a convict is found injured or underweight, the death penalty can be deferred until they turn fit, jail officials told the publication.

The four men have been kept on suicide watch, the report added.