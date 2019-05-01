App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nirav Modi to make another bail plea in UK court on May 8

Barrister Nick Hearn from Furnival Chambers will represent the CPS at the bail hearing, while Modi will be represented by Clare Montgomery of Matrix Chambers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi is making another bail plea at the UK court where he is undergoing extradition proceedings to India in the $1-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

The 48-year-old, who has been behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his two previous bail applications were rejected following his arrest on March 19, is to appear before Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on May 8 for a third attempt.

"The next hearing will be on 8 May. The application for bail will be heard before Judge Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster Magistrates' Court," said a spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is representing the Indian authorities in the extradition case.

Barrister Nick Hearn from Furnival Chambers will represent the CPS at the bail hearing, while Modi will be represented by Clare Montgomery of Matrix Chambers.

related news

At the last hearing in the case on April 26, when Modi had appeared before Judge Arbuthnot via videolink from prison, his legal team had made no application for bail and he was further remanded in judicial custody until May 24. While his two previous bail pleas have been rejected on the grounds that there was a "substantial risk he would fail to surrender", he can make a third application if there is a considerable change in circumstances.

His legal team, led by solicitor Anand Doobay, have previously offered one million pounds as security alongside an offer to meet stringent electronic tag restrictions on their client's movements, "akin to house arrest". It remains to be seen how they plan to bolster the application for a third attempt before the same court.

"This is a case of substantial fraud, with loss to a bank in India of between USD 1-2 billion. I am not persuaded that the conditional bail sought will meet the concerns of the government of India in this case," Judge Arbuthnot had said, when rejecting Modi's last bail attempt.

She also noted that "very unusually in a fraud case" the accused had made death threats to witnesses and also attempted to destroy evidence in the case. The diamond dealer's "lack of community ties" in the UK and an attempt to acquire the citizenship of Vanuatu in late 2017 went against him as the judge said it seemed like he was trying to "move away from India at an important time".

Montgomery, Modi's barrister, had made a series of offers to try and convince the judge to grant bail, even bringing up his pet dog.

"He did have a son at Charterhouse [school in London] who has now gone to university in the States and as a sign of ageing parents, led Mr Modi to get a dog instead. None of these actions are emblematic of someone setting out to flee the country," she had claimed.

"It is nonsense to say that he is a flight risk. He does not have a safe haven open to him and he has not travelled or applied for citizenship elsewhere… he only qualifies for leave to remain in this country,” she said.

Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers in central London on March 19. During subsequent hearings, Westminster Magistrates' Court was told that Modi was the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB and then laundering the proceeds of crime.

At the hearing last week, the court was told that May 30 had been tentatively fixed as the first case management hearing in his extradition case. It remains to be seen how the case will progress after the new bail plea next week.
First Published on May 1, 2019 08:25 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Nirav Modi #PNB scam #United Kingdom #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone scores a perfect basket and hubby Ranveer Singh is im ...

Varun Dhawan opens up on Kalank’s failure, video inside

Student Of The Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria almost bagged THIS role in Di ...

IPL 2019: RCB’s campaign is officially over as the rain plays spoils ...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui would have been THIS if not an actor

SOTY 2: Chunky Panday taught Ananya Panday how to deal with trolls

James Faulkner clarifies he is not homosexual after his dinner post wi ...

Priyanka Chopra flies back to the US, amid reports of brother Siddhart ...

Asaram Bapu Biopic: Author says these two Bollywood actresses are apt ...

Mahesh Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut: She is a 'Bachchi' Who Started Her Jou ...

Remembering Ayrton Senna 25 Years After Formula 1 Legend's Death

Masood Azhar's Shield to Expire Today? China Hints it is Ready to Rele ...

Japan's Emperor Naruhito Ascends Throne, Pledges to Work as Symbol of ...

Apple Insists Apple TV+ Will Co-Exist With Netflix as Users Will Subsc ...

Cochin Shipyard Gets Rs 6,311 Crore Contract for Anti-submarine Warfar ...

Neeraj Chopra Recommended for Khel Ratna; Swapna, Dutee and 3 Others f ...

EC Directs Ram Gopal Varma Not to Release NTR Biopic Until Further Ord ...

Apple Q2 2019 Results: Drop in iPhone Sales, but Services, iPad and We ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to address rally in Hos ...

Rahul Gandhi apologises to Supreme Court for wrong attribution of 'cho ...

CJI Sexual Harassment Case: Complainant withdraws from inquiry by 3-ju ...

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections: Will sealing drive be a poll plank in natio ...

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

Sebi order in co-location case will not impact market, says NSE CEO Vi ...

NSE co-location case: These are the names Sebi has penalised or ordere ...

Stock market guru SP Tulsian positive on Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank

Eight core industries show 4.7% growth in March 2019

Avengers: Endgame — Marvel's finale of The Infinity Saga is a bitter ...

Lok Sabha polls: Gautam Gambhir, Vijender Singh’s half-baked campaig ...

Sexual harassment allegation against CJI: Complainant pulls out of in- ...

Clashes rock Venezuela as Juan Guaido urges uprising; Nicolas Maduro s ...

Co-location case: Sebi directs NSE to pay over Rs 687 cr, slaps ban on ...

Stuttgart Open: Petra Kvitova showcases newfound composure to close in ...

Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few sol ...

The Borderlands: Travels through the North-Western frontier, in search ...

Facebook F8: Facebook gets a design revamp and more with FB5 for deskt ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.