NHAI shelves toll hike on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in poll-bound Karnataka

Motorists have been complaining about incomplete service roads and steep toll charge on the recently inaugurated Bengaluru- Mysuru expressway.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday decided to hold the decision to raise toll charges by 22 percent on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway within a fortnight of its opening in the face of heavy criticism.

For the completed Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of the expressway, the NHAI decided to increase the toll charges from Rs 135 to Rs 165 for cars, jeeps and vans for a single journey from April 1. For a round trip, it hiked the charges from Rs 205 to Rs 250. Toll charges for other categories, including buses, were also hiked. For light commercial vehicles and mini buses, it was raised from Rs 220 to Rs 270 for a one-way trip and from Rs 330 to Rs 405 for a round-trip. Buses and trucks were to pay Rs 565 for a single and and Rs 850 for a round-trip.

On March 14, toll collection began on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section in Mandya district after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it on March 12.

Motorists have been complaining about incomplete service roads and steep toll charges. However, the NHAI’s decision to revise the fare again from April 1 put the BJP in a tight-spot ahead of Karnataka polls, while the party was trying to reap benefits from the project, especially in Old Mysuru Region.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha confirmed that the Bengaluru Expressway toll price hike has been put on hold.

Regular motorists and political parties have been opposing the high toll rate, lack of service road, incomplete work, flooding during rain and absence of road-side amenities. In fact, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) hiked the ticket fare after the NHAI began toll collection.

“We have received instructions to not collect the revised toll rate till further orders,” an NHAI official told Moneycontrol. “Toll fees are revised annually (April 1) as per the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rated and Collection) Rules, 2008. Toll charges in the other highways in Karnataka and outside the state too hiked. Those who don't want to pay toll-charge can use the old highway.”

Social media has been flooded with citizens venting their ire at the steep hike in toll charges on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. "They have done a good road but charging Rs 3 / km is such a ridiculous thing. So, 119km expressway will cost around Rs 350 for cars between Mysuru and Bengaluru (sic)," Ravi Keerthi tweeted.