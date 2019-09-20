NGT forms panel to probe illegal water extraction by Noida builder

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on September 20 formed a committee and sought a report on a plea by residents of a housing society in Noida alleging illegal extraction of ground water and discharge of untreated sewage in green belt by the builder.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a panel comprising official from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and the Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate.

The matter has been posted on December 2 for hearing.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by residents of Antrikish Kanball in Sector77, Noida, alleging illegal extraction of ground water, discharge of untreated sewage water in green belt and storm water drain, operation of diesel generator sets without chimney, non-operation of the rainwater harvesting system and operation of residential complex without obtaining 'consent to operate' from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board by the builder.

The builder, Perfect Probuild Private Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Antrikish Group had on August 25, 2010, obtained sanction from the Noida Authority for construction of a residential complex comprising of 560 flats by name of Antrikish Kanball 3G.

Subsequently, on October 7, 2011, the Uttar Pradesh State Environment Impact Assessment Authority granted environment clearance for construction, with restriction on discharge of waste water in drains, compliance of environment norms and reuse of treated sewage water.

The plea, filed by advocate Salik Shafique, said the builder in March 2015 started giving possession of the flats to the buyers which includes the applicants, and by 2019 almost 450 families started living in the society.

The builder failed to secure water connection from the Noida authority and continued to supply water in the apartments from two illegal borewells located in the partially constructed basement of the residential society, without obtaining permission from the Central Ground Water Authority, it alleged.

"The smoke generated from the diesel generator sets in absence of chimneys directly enter the houses of the residents which includes children and senior citizens, and they are exposed to the obnoxious air almost on daily basis," the plea said.